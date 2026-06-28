Ask Nathan: Hyundai’s Staria Should Come to America and Big BMW Bills?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Why should the Hyundai Staria come to the U.S.A.?

Wait – How much did it cost to fix your BMW?

The first question comes from a fan on my Facebook page: Thoughts on the (overseas-only) Hyundai Staria.

Q (Via Facebook): Did you see the Hyundai Staria in Korea?

How’s it going Nathan?

I know you’re in Korea at the Magma event. Saw your funny clip!

I’m from Korea and I wanted to know if you saw the Hyundai Staria? I think it would be a great van in the USA.

What do you say?

— J Sung

A: Good question, and yes I have!

After having an opportunity to the Hyundai Staria, I can confidently say that this would be a game changer in the United States. Yes, it is a really good looking van, which feels like a strange thing to say, but that’s not the point. It has to do with how flexible the foundation is. Let me put a cheat in another way, nowadays in the United States, very few may small cargo/passenger vans can really do more.

Sure, seats can be folded or removed, allowing for some cargo on minivans, but they’re not really cargo vans. On the flip side, many of the small cargo vans, most have recently vanished, were able to haul people, but they were never meant to be people haulers. It looks like Hyundai one of the Staria to be both. there is a version that has steel wheels, and no passenger glass in the back, and it’s spelt completely flat inside for cargo. And then, of course, there’s the passenger version.

Okay, it seriously looks cool. It just does.

The room is excellent, as is the ride. At least, that’s what I can report from the passenger’s seat. A majority of the controls are right out of other Hyundai products, which is no surprise. Unlike the KIA Carnival, which is the Hyundai family’s only minivan available in our market, the Staria isn’t pretending to be an SUV.

While in Korea, I’ve see Staria vans used by the police department, rescue services/ambulances, taxis, cargo/work vans, and family haulers. There’s an option for all-wheel drive (AWD). From what I’ve seen, it fulfills these roles quite well. This market offers a gas V6 and a diesel. I would imagine the V6 and, maybe a hybrid would be on order – IF – they opted to bring it to our market.

If Hyundai managed to bring the Staria to the United States, they would be competing in a field of one. Nobody else has a platform that is this adaptable, and this competent. It could fill a lot of gaps in our market.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who is worried about AI taking over car reviews in the future.

Q (Via Facebook): My 2005 BMW 325i is killing me.

Love driving and looking at my 325. It’s such a nice driver and I think it still looks contemporary in today’s market. I just can’t keep up with the maintenance costs. It’s killing me and I don’t know what to do.

You told other people that the maintenance costs on these things was high and I guess this is an ‘I told you so’ moment.

– Anonymous

A: No, I’m not going to say that.

All I can say is: I have one suggestion, but it’s not for everyone. The only way to save money with maintenance on older German (& many other) vehicles is to learn about doing some of that work on your own. You would be surprised how much you can save by doing your own basics (oil, rotations, plugs, belts and whatnot) and even some slightly larger jobs like brakes and fuel/injection systems.

Still, when it comes time to shell out for the big expenses, it’s hard to take the hit.

I wish I had other advice, but I hate telling people to sell their cars – if they truly love them. At the same time, there comes a moment in your ownership experience when it might be time to think about logical options.

Sorry.

– N