Chrysler Badassifies Their Pacifica Minivan With Two New Lowered Concepts

(Images: Stellatis | Chrysler)

OK, these Chrysler Pacifica concepts might not pack a Hellcat V8, but they look cooler than you’d expect.

For the vast majority of its existence, the minivan has been a sensible purchase for growing families…if not a cool one. Well, to all the parents out there, Chrysler just rolled out two fresh concepts that are less “I give up, give me my minivan” and more “bring it on, I’m gonna look badass hauling these kids to school”.

Chrysler CEO Matt McAlear pitched it like this: One-third of Pacifica buyers are already going for the S Appearance Package when they buy their van. Gen Z and Millennials are actually giving the minivan something of a renaissance, with sales among those generations picking up by 143% over the past decade. Overall, U.S. minivan retail sales are forecasted to grow, perhaps as a not-too-quiet shift away from SUVs that dominate absolutely every single cul-de-sac from Seattle to Miami these days.

Enter the Pacifica Concept, which is the tamer of the two vans at this year’s Roadkill Nights event in Pontiac, Michigan. Here, you’re looking at a 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with the aforementioned S Appearance Package. However, Chrysler went even farther with the blacked-out look, brining in matte black Mopar stripes, black-painted brake calipers and chunky looking 21-inch “Geode” wheels. They’re even wrapped in Pirelli P Zero summer tires, for those who really want to toss their Pacifica around the bends on the way to school. Don’t do that with kiddos in the back, as if I really need to say that. (Maybe I do…some of you parents are rolling around in Dodge Durango SRT Hellcats, after all.)

Even though this concept doesn’t go that far as to pack 710 horsepower — you still get the same-old 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 — Chrysler did drop the ride height by an inch and fitted red seatbelts from the Pacifica America250 edition. If you’re seriously expecting more, I’d normally rebut with, “it’s a freaking minivan” — but then the VANkulture community went and did more with it.

Check out the VANkulture Pacifica concept

The second concept Chrysler rolled out at this year’s Roadkill Nights goes even more hardcore, both with the look and hardware changes under the skin. To start, this Chrysler & VANkulture collaboration Pacifica gets a bespoke VIS Racing aero package, covering pretty much everything: new custom front lip, new side skirts, a rear diffuser and a fairly large integrated rear decklid spoiler. Rounding out the aesthetic tweaks, there’s also smoked 3M headlight film and an Arvex full satin PPF wrap.

To that, this Pacifica concept has been dropped by a meaty 2.5 inches to sit nice and low, thanks to Megan Racing 32-way adjusable coilover suspension with custom Swift springs. So, this minivan has a lower and wider stance, and then you get a set 20-inch Vossen wheels with 275/40-R20 Kenda track-spec tires and eight-piston Rotora brakes (with 15.4-inch and 14-inch slotted rotors front and back and red-painted calipers, no less). You even get a MagnaFlow exhaust system to make that V6 sound better, to boot.

Now, I’m not thinking it’s terribly likely you’ll be able to order either of these concepts in some production form in the near future. That said, between these vans and last year’s Grizzly Peak concept, Chrysler is at least flirting with more personalization options. You never know…it could happen (especially if there are folks out there clamoring for it).