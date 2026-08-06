The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT53 Brings 536 All-Electric Horsepower and That Styling

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

A more affordable version of the new four-door Mercedes-AMG GT joins the 55 and 63 variants.

Back in May, Mercedes-Benz debuted the all-electric future of the four-door AMG GT, bringing along both the 63 and 55 models. It’s now time for the encore, where the automaker has a less powerful, but more affordable offering in the lineup: the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-Door. It’s just as electric and just as audaciously styled, but with a price tag skewing closer to the “you mere mortals” side of $100,000.

At the top end, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 offers up 1,153 horsepower — if you can absorb the $200K-plus financial hit for a fully-specced out version. The GT53, for its part, packs just under half that amount of grunt. That’s still a fairly meaty output, though, with 536 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque (at peak delivery) from the two permanently excited synchronous motors. With a motor on each axle, you still get all-wheel drive capability, a 0-60 time in the 3.8-second range from a standstill, and a top speed of 143 mph.

Like its more powerful siblings, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT53 EV utilizes an 800-volt electrical architecture, with the same 106-kWh battery pack. Assuming you can find a charging station capable of delivering 600 kW’s worth of juice, the AMG53 is set up to replenish the battery from 10-80% state-of-charge in 11 minutes, according to Mercedes’ official specs. As for actual driving range, Mercedes says it is capable of up to 502 miles, at least using the European WLTP standard. EPA figures will likely rein that in a little bit for the U.S. model, though somewhere around 425 miles (at least when you’re not hammering it from every light) seems doable, and that puts it right in line with some seriously long-range EVs on the market.

Inside, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT53 looks more or less the same as its more powerful counterparts.

From the steering wheel to the three available screens as part of the automaker’s Superscreen configuration to the driver-canted switches on the center stack, you aren’t losing much in terms of overall feel from the more expensive versions.

You aren’t losing anything in terms of the car mimicking a gasoline-powered AMG GT, either. Unlike the old AMG53, this obviously doesn’t pack a turbocharged inline-six under the hood. However, it still plays back the sound of that six-pot engine, captured by 16 microphones recording the real McCoy, for your “emotional” experience (Mercedes’ words). You can turn that system on and off with a button press, while you also get the usual range of drive modes that open up driving characteristics ranging from “comfortable and efficient to dynamic and highly emotional.” Mercedes really seems to be banking on that whole emotional thing, as tough a sell as that is to V8-loving enthusiasts.

Even as some manufacturers back off a hard-charging EV approach, Mercedes is still at it with this latest range of four-door AMG GTs. There are some folks you just aren’t going to move on the whole electric issue right now, of course, though those who are more amenable to the idea may jump at a version that will be significantly less expensive than the more extreme AMGs. While we don’t have the exact number yet (we should get that closer to the launch in early 2027), this one will certainly have a more appealing price tag, if you are also open to the more dramatic look.

Correction 8/7/2026: An earlier version of this post cited the range far lower than Mercedes’ latest-posted range (up to 809 km according to WLTP standards). Apologies for the error.