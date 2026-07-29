The New Mercedes-Benz GLA Is Officially Here And You’ll Never Guess What Mercedes Did To It

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Meet the all-new (and for now, all-electric) Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV.

The 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA brings the automaker’s entry-level SUV into its third generation, with some major changes in store. From styling to propulsion to technology, it’s a similar story to what we’ve seen from Mercedes’ other revamps over the past couple years. In fact, the new GLA takes quite a few cues from its platform-mate, the CLA, as well as the larger GLC. With this overhaul, the brand also offers a fresh, up-to-date model that may woo some prospective buyers away from its rivals at Audi and BMW, among many others.

Mercedes’ major headline with this next-generation GLA model, much like the CLA, is that propulsion note. It’s launching as a purely electric SUV first, known as the GLA250+ or the GLA350. That distinction will depend on whether you want the single-motor, 268-horsepower rear-wheel drive model or the dual-motor, 349-horsepower all-wheel drive version.

All electric GLAs get an 85-kWh (usable) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack, an 800-volt electrical architecture and up to 320 kW of DC fast-charging capability. Mercedes promises a range of up to 657 kilometers or 408 miles — though that is using the fairly generous WLTP standard. As far as EPA figures, we’d expect something similar to the CLA: Around 350-375 miles for the 250+, and possibly around 325 miles for the GLA350.

On the performance front, the top GLA350 4Matic can make the 0-60 sprint in 5.3 seconds, according to Mercedes’ announcement Wednesday. As ever, the drivetrain pairs with a set of selectable drive modes including Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual, though the all-wheel drive models also get a Terrain mode.

If you don’t want a full EV, there is a hybrid coming

Even as some automakers make a hard pivot toward hybrids, Mercedes-Benz is sticking to its guns with its next-generation EV rollout. Nevertheless, it’s also been keen to mention a hybrid version is also in the works. Again, like the CLA, the new GLA-Class will get a 1.5-liter-backed hybrid powertrain option after the EV launches. The automaker didn’t disclose much in terms of technical specs, though we do know it will have an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, 48-volt electrical system and onboard 1.3-kWh battery for short stints of all-electric driving and better fuel efficiency.

Overall, the 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA is also physically larger, whichever version you want. It rides on the latest Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA), and gets a 2.4-inch longer wheelbase. It’s also about six inches longer in total length, though it’s actually about an inch shorter in height than the outgoing version.

Looking inside the new Mercedes-Benz GLA

Speaking once again of last year’s CLA debut, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA looks and feels expectedly familiar. You get a host of displays dominating the dashboard, with a 10.3-inch driver screen and one or two 14-inch infotainment displays. The center one, of course, is there all the time. The passenger-side screen, on the other hand, is optional as part of the “Superscreen” setup.

Much like the brand’s other recent debuts, the new GLA packs the latest MBUX infotainment system, baking in Google Gemini and ChatGPT capability, because we need to put all these new data centers to good use, don’t we? The AI-backed setup also includes a more robust virtual assistant, while you further get a transparent-hood view as part of the camera system and an optional Sky Control panoramic roof that can switch between transparent and opaque at the touch of a button, in about 20 milliseconds.

How much will the new GLA cost and when will it be available?

Mercedes’ EV move mainly plays toward the European market, and that’s helpful as the new GLA will launch there first. Europe will also get the hybrid, and both versions will likely be on sale over there before either hits the U.S. market. Expect that to happen, if you’re waiting on its arrival into American showrooms, by the summer of 2027.

Since we are a way out yet, it’s unclear exactly what the 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA will cost just yet. That said, the CLA starts at $49,400 in its electric form. Odds are, when it does arrive, the GLA250+ will kick things off somewhere in the low-to-mid-$50K range. A hybrid GLA wil likely come in a bit less expensive, though it will almost certainly come in a bit above the outgoing GLA250’s $42,850 starting point.