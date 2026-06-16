The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 and GLE63 S Are All About V8 Family Hauling Power

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

If Mercedes’ inline-six isn’t quite enough oomph for you, meet the company’s new powerhouse GLE Coupe and GLS offerings.

There are some out there with a desire (and financial means) for sheer power, even in their family hauling SUVs. For those folks, Mercedes-AMG just rolled out two of its latest potent SUV offerings: the full-size 2027 GLS63 and the midsize GLE63 S Coupe. Both get the freshened up corporate look, both are crammed full of the latest technology, and both are packing the M177 Evo 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. The result? A cool 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 time in the sub-4-second ball park.

For a time, it seemed Mercedes was going to go all-in on EVs or downsize into turbo-fours with a electric motors acting as the wingmen for these high-power AMG models. Several automakers are doing an about-face on that idea, however, to the point where we’re in something of a V8 renaissance. To that end, we’re technically looking at a hybrid version of the M177 V8 here, but it’s about as mild as mild-hybrid can be. The integrated starter generator and 48-volt electrical system in this powertrain are good for an extra 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque on the launch and handles the auto stop/start operations. The V8 is obviously still front and center though, with new intake and exhaust ports, a new intake camshaft and improvements to the turbocharger and compressor housing.

So, not only do you get 600+ horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, but Mercedes says throttle response and overall power delivery is much better, while this evolved V8 still meets today’s stricter emissions standards. The flat-plane crank also plays into that emissions goal, and it also allows these SUVs to hit peak power between 5,500 and 6,100 RPM (compared to 6,500 RPM before), so you don’t have to wring it out as much to hit that magic 603 hp figure…and 0-60 for the GLE63 S comes up in a delightful 3.6 seconds (the GLS63 will do it in 3.9, which is ridiculous for such a huge family hauler).

A range of chassis and performance upgrades are hallmarks of the Mercedes-AMG GLS63 and GLE63 S Coupe. That includes an electronic locking rear differential that distributes power at the rear axle without bringing the brakes into the mix, as well as active anti-roll on the Ride Control+ suspension with air springs and adaptive shocks. And boy, do heavyweights like these guys need that sort of setup to keep their mass in check. The suspension system also allows up to 0.8 inches of extra ride height if you really want to take either of these off the beaten track, or (more likely) they can lower themselves down 0.4 inches to improve aerodynamics while driving over 75 mph in the Comfort setting.

An updated look, inside and out

Folks have a certain expectation of what their AMG-powered Mercedes should look like, and these iterations of the GLE and GLS meet that to the letter. Or rather, to the grille, the wheels and the interior. Both get the same sort of general facelift as their standard counterparts, bringing new lighting and reshaped bumpers. The AMG models, for their part, get the slotted grille and quad exhaust outlets, as well as the larger wheels ranging up to 22 inches on the GLE, or 23s on the GLS.

The latest AMG-styled steering wheel makes its appearance in both cars, while you can get that steering wheel and the seats in Nappa leather. Microsuede, a Nappa leather and microfiber mix or microfiber and carbon fiber are also options for your steering wheel. A range of interior color options including black, Macchiato Beige, Beech Brown and Red Pepper are available, or you could really throw subtlety out the window by going with Manufaktur Yacht Blue. A microfiber headliner comes standard, while carbon fiber trim is an available option on both SUVs (again, going back to that subtlety thing…but then again you’re already looking at a twin-turbo V8 family hauler).

Pricing for the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 or GLE63 S aren’t available just yet. That said, these high-end models easily pack six-figure price tags. The GLE SUV tops out at about $133,000 and I’d expect this GLE63 S Coupe version to come in a bit higher than that. The GLS runs up to more than $150,000.

Our man Nathan Adlen had a chance to check out both updated 63 variants of the GLS and GLE Coupe at the Alabama plant where they’re built. You can see each SUV in more detail in the video below: