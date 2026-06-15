Honda Brings a New Off-Road App for TrailSport Owners — Here’s What You Get

(Images: Honda)

Off-road SUVs feed a stream of data points to their drivers, and now you can get that same thing in your Honda TrailSport model.

Honda’s engineers have a new app for Passport, Pilot and CR-V TrailSport owners: the Honda Trail Experience (HTX). With input from more than 1,500 owners of the new 2026 Passport TrailSport, the automaker designed a free app for iPhones and Apple CarPlay that tracks data points out on the trail.

Specifically, the HTX app logs 11 critical data points from the vehicle. Things like elevation, pitch and roll, brake pressure, throttle position, speed, engine and outside temperatures, tire angle and your latitude/longitude are all built in to the HTX app. It connects through Apple CarPlay to display the information through the car’s infotainment screen, so you have a host of useful information in sight, much like other SUVs’ built-in off-road pages. Drivers can display up to six metrics at a time and keep interactive trail maps as well as that data so you can revisit the route at your leisure.

HTX also offers video capture using the iPhone’s camera and microphone, inserting map and performance overlays. You can also control video capture from the vehicle’s touchscreen, so you can set the iPhone up anywhere it’s within Bluetooth range for your interior or exterior shots. And if you’re of the mindset that a still picture is worth a thousand words, you can do that from the app too.

One caveat is that the HTX app is only available for iPhone/CarPlay users at this point. Honda’s engineers plan to expand the functionality over to Android, but the automaker did not give a time frame on that just yet.