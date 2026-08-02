Ask Nathan: What is A ‘Range Rover GT’ and Rolling Nostalgia in the ’86 Acura Legend?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What is the Range Rover GT?

I drive a 1986 Acura Legend!

The first question comes from a Facebook follower regarding the Range Rover GT.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: What IS the Range Rover GT?

You guys at TFL are all into Range Rovers and Land Rovers right? Tell me then, what is going on with the Range Rover GT? What IS it? Is it a sport wagon? I’m not sure. Maybe it’s a sport hatch?

I’ll tell you onething it isn’t. It ISN’T an SUV!

Explain this please!

— WEX CC

Jaguar Type 00 Concept test vehicle.

A: I totally get the confusion.

Honestly, I’m trying really hard not to judge this thing until I actually see it in person. Right now, all we have are a handful of photos and a press release, and we’ve all been burned before by vehicles that looked amazing in renders and… let’s just say “less amazing” in real life.

My biggest question is the same as yours. It sits really low. I have a hard time believing there’s some magical suspension that’s going to transform it into a rock crawler at the push of a button. Then again, Range Rover has surprised us before, so I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.

One thing really caught my eye, though. I took one of the press photos and turned the whole thing metallic green just to see the shape better. The result? It started looking an awful lot like the Jaguar Type 00 concept. Once you compare the two in profile, the family resemblance is hard to ignore. That’s not exactly shocking since the GT will be the first all-electric Range Rover riding on Jaguar Land Rover’s new EMA platform. Coincidence? I think not.

I find the interior kind of…

The official details are pretty interesting. Range Rover says this will be its most technologically advanced model ever and the most car-like Range Rover they’ve built. Translation: it wants to be a grand tourer first and an SUV second. Maybe.

It’s expected to launch as a pure EV in 2027, with a hybrid version arriving later. Battery specs haven’t been confirmed yet, but rumors point to a pack over 100 kWh, with overseas estimates approaching 500 miles of range. Realistically, I’d expect EPA numbers somewhere north of 300 miles in the U.S., which would still be very competitive.

The interior goes all-in on minimalism with one central touchscreen, a slim digital driver display, and (brace yourselves) no physical buttons. Again with this? Volkswagen spent the last few years putting buttons back into its cars after customers complained, and Range Rover apparently said, “Hold my tea.”

For now, I’m reserving judgment. If it drives as well as Range Rover promises, this could be a fascinating new direction for the brand. If not, at least we’ll have another internet debate about whether it’s an SUV, a hatchback, or a very expensive electric jellybean. Either way, I’ll wait until I get behind the wheel before passing sentence.

Stay tuned!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who caught some social media of me driving an old Acura Legend.

Q (Via Facebook): RE: Acura Legend?

I saw you short about the Acura Legend. My mom had one and I thought it was pretty cool even though it was less fun than my dad’s Lexus. Did you like it?

– FaudiCowboy

A: Loved it.

You have to understand, the Acura Legend arrived right about the time I was starting high school. The world was changing for me. Suddenly, the Japanese weren’t simply building reliable economy cars anymore. They were building something that could go toe-to-toe with the Europeans, and they had Detroit paying attention too.

I remember staring at these things in parking lots and dealerships thinking, “Wait… this came from Honda?” It looked upscale, drove beautifully, and quietly changed a lot of people’s minds about what a luxury car could be. That’s not an exaggeration; it genuinely helped reshape the American automotive landscape.

So, getting behind the wheel all these years later wasn’t just another test drive. It was a little trip back in time. I may have smiled more than I should have. Nostalgia has a funny way of doing that.

Check out the video!

— N