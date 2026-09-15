The 2028 Volvo XC60 Claims the Title of Longest-Range PHEV

(Images: Volvo)

The new Volvo XC60 T8 will go on sale next year with even more all-electric range.

Volvo has spent the last couple years revamping its electrification strategy, with an eye to the case that some folks are flat-out not ready to shift toward an EV. For those customers, there’s the new 2028 Volvo XC60, which brings similar Swedish styling to the equation while pushing out the T8 plug-in hybrid’s range to 78 miles — a higher number than any other PHEV sold in the US can manage at the moment.

Fundamentally, much like the XC90 and XC40, we’re looking at an updated version of Volvo’s best-selling SUV, not an entirely new generation. The look is markedly similar to the outgoing model, to that end, though it does get the same nips and tucks by way of the grille, headlights, taillights and wheels as its larger sibling. All of the features from the A-pillars forward are new, while the side profile and back end are broadly the same, apart from the lights. Sticking with the lighting for another moment, the XC60 brings in matrix LED headlights that are finally becoming available here in America.

The major news of the 2028 XC60 update, though, is the powertrain. You’re still looking at a 2.0-liter gasoline engine at the core of the T8 model, but now you get a more powerful electric motor and a much larger 37.9-kWh battery pack. The total output remains 455 — and this SUV is actually a bit of a surprising sleeper thanks to that understated styling — while you get that 78 miles of all-electric range, up from a paltry 35 on the outgoing version.

Inside, the 2028 Volvo XC60 looks comfortably familar to the old car. The minimalistic layout is still a thing, as is the 11.2-inch touchscreen and optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system. You get Gemini AI baked in now, if you actually want to use it, while the driver assistance system gets a new battery of radars, sensors and cameras to improve its functionality. Automated emergency steering is a notable update as a result, as is lane-change capability for the Pilot Assist system and a 3D camera view for the 360-degree setup.

As ever, the XC60 is a spitting image of its larger sibling, the XC90.

If you want to shop the new XC60, you don’t have too long to wait. This facelifted model will go on sale early next year, and should pack fairly similar pricing to the 2026 model. Right now, pricing starts at $51,095 for the base B5 model (the 2.0-liter without the plug-in hybrid setup), moving up to $62,545 for the T8 PHEV.