Tesla Could Finally, Seriously Debut the Roadster on October 1

(Images: Tesla)

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk are teasing the Roadster’s big debut, this time on October 1.

We’ve been stuck in a persistent state of “will they, won’t they” for about a decade now, as Tesla has prepared its halo EV — the new Roadster — for public consumption. To that end, the automaker teased a mockup way back in 2017 of what was then totally, definitely, without doubt going to be a world-class electric sports car…that just never happened. Now, though, Tesla is promising the world we will finally see the second-generation Roadster make its grand debut to the world on October 1.

Go for launch https://t.co/Khu03eiZ04 — Tesla (@Tesla) September 12, 2026

When you’ve been waiting for a big debut like this for the past decade, there are a few major questions that bubble up to the surface as soon as you see Tesla and CEO Elon Musk’s posts saying “go for launch”. Just how different will this Roadster be to what we saw all those years ago? Will it still pack a sub-2-second 0-60 time (that one’s probably a given), just how much power will it have, and how much will it cost? Will we actually see it on October 1?

Well, Tesla did update its splash page with a curious silhouette to mark the event, as well as post the new date to Twitter/X. In 2024, Musk said of the Roadster’s gestation, “There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car.” Cryptic, for sure, but we now have historical precedent by way of the Cybertruck to guide some educated guesses about that first question. Will it be like the car we saw back in the late 2010’s? Almost certainly not, but we are curious to see just how extreme we’re talking about here, if this is going to be the actual big reveal.

We fortunately don’t have much longer to wait to find out. Hopefully we’ll get much more detail on what’s actually coming, and we can say with some confidence that the new Tesla Roadster will hit the streets sooner, rather than later. Whether it’s worth the wait…we’ll just have to see, won’t we?

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