2027 Rivian R2 Deep Dive: Discovering Some Surprising Secrets with the Chief Engineer

(Images: Rivian)

The 2027 Rivian R2 is one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year, let alone EVs.

Rivian has spent nearly two decades building up a serious presence in the electric vehicle market. While the R1S and R1T established the automaker as a prospective competitor to the likes of Tesla and every other legacy player jumping into the fray, this is what the company is launching to cement its future: the smaller and more affordable R2. In a nutshell, you have much of the same distinctive look and “get out there and adventure” sort of vibe that will hopefully bring more folks into the fold, especially as the full lineup rolls out over the coming months. In the video below, Roman took the opportunity to check out the 2027 Rivian R2 with chief engineer Max Koff to see what makes this latest model tick.

Of course, the R2 is a story that’s been playing out over the past couple years. We first saw the pre-production version back in 2024. Even from that stage, the styling cues and onboard technology showed a new SUV cut from the same cloth as the R1, but now we’re getting a look at the final version you’ll actually be able to buy.

In terms of the prospect of buying an R2, there are some considerations you’ll want to bring into any reviews as a point of order (including ours — more coming to TFLoffroad on Wednesday, June 10). The R2 Performance model is the version that’s rolling out first, complete with the most expensive price tag you’ll see on any R2 variant. While Rivian and media alike bill this model as the “more affordable” Rivian, it will be a moment before the cheaper Standard and Premium versions actually hit the scene. The Performance Launch Package, as it happens, packs a $59,485 price tag. More on that below:

That does get you all the bells and whistles, including Rivian’s Autonomy+ ADAS sweet, 12-way power seats, a 9-speaker audio system, and two electric motors instead of a single one on the base Standard. Befitting the trim name, the Performance model cranks out a frankly astonishing (for its size) 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque. So you can probably tick power off your concern list (it’ll also run 0-60 in a Rivian-estimated 3.6 seconds). We’re also looking at an 88-kWh battery pack good for up to 330 miles of range on this particular model, as well as a standard NACS port and 230-kW fast-charging capability. One feature the R2 Performance gets that other trims don’t is a semi-active coil-spring suspension, yellow-painted brake calipers and rear drop glass that slides into the tailgate.

Apart from specs and the exact power figures, the 2027 Rivian R2 also brings some key structural differences to the R1. Even though they look similar to the casual observer, this model brings in new electronic controllers, new battery modules and a unibody construction, as opposed to the body-on-frame “skateboard” layout of the R1. That changes up this car’s presentation against its larger SUV and truck sibling, as Koff goes into in our deep dive below: