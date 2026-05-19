You Can Now Build Your Own 2027 Rivian R2, Though You Have to Keep One Thing in Mind

(Images: Rivian)

The new Rivian R2 is almost here, and now you can configure your own! But which build is the best?

We’re only a few weeks away from Rivian’s most important car to-date actually hitting the streets. Before the official launch, though, it’s rolling out the online configurator for interested buyers, giving us a complete look at how pricing will shake out by model, as well as whichever options you pick.

Three core models will be available — Standard, Premium and Performance — though there is one big caveat (for now) in that trim walk. The most expensive Performance, complete with a Launch Package, is rolling out first. That Rivian R2 will arrive this spring, with the Premium coming later this year, and the Standard not making its way out to buyers seeking the most affordable option until sometime in 2027.

Being the most expensive model, the Performance tops out at $59,485, so we know that’s the highest folks will have to pay to get their hands on a new R2. Early adopters will get every single feature available to this latest Rivian, with the Launch Package throwing in features like the company’s Autonomy+ advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite, the Tow Package, a special launch key fob and access to a signature Launch Green paint color. Both Standard and Premium models will also have the Autonomy+ feature as an extra-cost option, while the Premium or Standard AWD will be able to get the Tow Package. This year’s Performance Launch Package just bundles everything in for that single price.

The mid-range Premium is next down the stack, coming in at $55,485 including Rivian’s $1,495 destination fee. Against the R2 Performance’s nearly ridiculous 626 horsepower, the R2 Premium bumps down to a still perfectly reasonable 450 horses, with the same advertised 330-mile range. Like the Performance, the Premium is only available in dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration. Both higher trims have distinct 20-inch wheel choices, though both share the larger 21-inch Tungsten wheels with all-season tires.

Though the Standard won’t arrive until next year, it does pack the most attractive price point. You do get a rear-wheel drive, single-motor option with up to 345 miles of range here, for $49,985. If you get the version that squeaks in just under $50K, you’ll get 350 horsepower and a 5.9-second 0-60 time (versus as low as 3.6 sec. with the Performance).

The dual-motor Standard All-Wheel Drive costs $3,500 gets the exact same setup as the Premium, with a 330-mile range and 450 hp. As for the difference between the two trims, the Premium gets a nicer interior with heated/ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, rear drop glass, upgraded headlights and tow hooks.

Your color choices also widen the higher you move up the trim stack. The R2 Standard gets five choices, while the Premium gets six (including Catalina Cove blue) and the Performance gets eight (with the two special colors being Borealis purple and Launch Green). Forest Green, which is also an option on the later SUVs, is coming later this year for the Performance.

So…which one should you buy?

If you’re in the market for a Rivian R2, which one is the best way to go? Well, if you can wait a bit, the $53,385 Standard All-Wheel Drive is probably the best bang for your buck. That said, if you either can’t pass up the nicer features or don’t want to wait quite so long, the Premium doesn’t command a huge, well, premium at $2,000 more over the Standard AWD.

Of course, if you have to have your R2 now and your budget can stretch that far, the Performance Launch Package brings everything together in what is still a competitive price tag to the Tesla Model Y Performance. The top-end trim also gets semi-active suspension, which is something you won’t get on the other two models.

We’ll have much more on the Rivian R2 coming soon!