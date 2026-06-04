Ford Goes Premium But Rugged With the 2027 Bronco Filson: The Nicest Bronco Yet

(Images: Ford)

Ford is targeting a different kind of adventurer with the new Bronco Filson, the automaker’s latest brand partnership.

This is far from the first time Ford’s partnered up with a special brand that left a mark on its various model lines over the years. In fact, it just teamed up with Carhartt on its F-Series Super Duty trucks, and we’ve seen special editions with Harley Davidson and Eddie Bauer, just to name a couple more. Now, we have the 2027 Ford Bronco Filson, which is — you guessed it — a collaboration with the long-time, Seattle-based outfitter that has been supplying folks with outdoor clothing and workwear since 1897.

The last time Ford partnered up with Filson was back in 2020, when the two created a Bronco that celebrated the National Forest Foundation and wildland firefighters, with the Wildland Fire Rig concept.

Of course, this being a Bronco, it’s still billed as the get-out-there-and-do-stuff vehicle that all the other trims are. The difference here, though, is that you have nicer (but still rugged looking) features like quilted leather seats and more leather wrapping the dash, as well as green and bronze accents throughout the cabin. Speaking of the seats, this is also the first Bronco to get ventilated seats as part of the package.

That color scheme translates to the exterior, too, where you can get this Filson in either Field Green Metallic or a copper hue shown here.

Under the hood, the 2027 Ford Bronco Filson gets the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine from the Bronco Raptor. That said, this specific configuration gets a different tune, suggesting it won’t have the same 418-horsepower output you get there. “It makes big horsepower, but it’s not dramatic about it,” is what Ford says of the Filson-specific version of this engine. With everything else from the look to the general sort of being in tune with nature sort of vibe, we may be looking at a more relaxed (but still plenty potent) setup — just not your flat-out Baja runner like the Raptor.

On the niceness front, Ford also mentioned the pursuit of quiet in the Bronco Filson. It still has a removable roof, but the automaker claims the “perceived wind noise” is 20% down from the original Bronco that launched in 2021. There aren’t any hard figures attached for that, but considering wind noise was indeed an issue with the early Broncos, I’m sure there is quite a bit of improvement this time around. You also get the Sasquatch Package with the Filson, bringing 35-inch tires, front and rear lockers, Trail Turn Assist and Trail One-Pedal Drive, specially tuned piggyback reservoir Fox shocks and all the GOAT modes you’d get in the other similarly equipped Broncos.

When will the Filson be available and how much will it cost?

After debuting the new Bronco Filson outside Seattle Wednesday evening, Ford said it will be available to order in the fall. From there, this special edition SUV will roll out to customers in early 2027.

We don’t have official pricing yet, but…don’t expect the 2027 Ford Bronco Filson to be cheap. The 2.7-liter-equipped Badlands comes in at $57,195 and the Raptor cranks that up to about $82,995. I’d expect the Filson to land somewhere in the middle, so expect a price tag of around $65,000 to $70,000 (give or take any extra-cost options) for this one.

Check out more on the Bronco Filson below: