Mitsubishi Revives the Eclipse Name (Again) for Its Version of the Leaf EV

(Images: Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi is dusting off the Eclipse name once again, though it’s not what you probably expected.

Do you guys remember the original Mitsubishi Eclipse? For twenty years and four generations, we all know it as a small and relatively affordable sports coupe. Eventually, the automaker revived the name as a crossover for the aptly named Eclipse Cross, and now they’re at it again with another vehicle that isn’t a two-door coupe. The 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback is, in fact, the company’s version of the new electric Nissan Leaf.

Effectively, this is Mitsubishi’s first foray into a fully electric car since the ill-fated i-MiEV. Ever since then, the only electrified Mitsubishi on sale in the U.S. has been the Outlander PHEV. As the automaker rolled out its forthcoming business plans — which also include a new Montero and a pickup truck — we knew the Mitsubishi Leaf was coming in some name or other. Now, though, it’s using the “storied” Eclipse name on another, different kind of car.

How is it different to the Nissan Leaf? The short answer, at least after taking in Mitsubishi’s official statement Tuesday, is “not much”. The company itself notes it is sourcing its new EV from alliance partner Nissan, and that is based on the new-generation Leaf lock, stock and barrel. The company did say the Eclipse Sportback will “offer cosmetic changes that differentiate the two vehicles and make this model uniquely Mitsubishi.”

Here’s how the Eclipse Sportback compares to the Nissan Leaf.

To that end, we’ll get different front and rear fascias to the Leaf, with the Eclipse Sportback taking on a many-slotted faux grille fascia with the Triple Diamond badge. Out back, instead of the dual lighting assembly that integrates into the tailgate, the Eclipse Sportback gets a smaller pair of rear lights with simple “MITSUBISHI” scripting across the tailgate. You also get an Eclipse Sportback badge on the lower left, and “EV” on the lower right, just in case you couldn’t tell from the styling this was an electric car. The triangular wheels will also set the Mitsubishi apart from its Nissan cousin.

As far as interior, Mitsubishi didn’t share any interior images with its announcement. You can probably use your imagination and even if not…here’s a reference from the Nissan Leaf:

The new 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback is hardly the first time we’ve seen badge engineering, of course, let alone between the two Japanese brands. The Nissan Rogue Plug-in Hybrid is, after all, a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in a mustache). The Toyota bZ, Subaru Solterra, Lexus RZ and their bigger siblings the Highlander, Getaway and TZ, respectively, are all effectively the same car underneath. Same goes for the Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ, to say nothing of GM’s propensity to sprinkle the same car across its 132 different brands through the 2000s. The Mitsubishi is just the latest example.

Switching back to details on the new Eclipse Sportback, we know from today’s announcement that it will go on sale this summer. Exact pricing and technical specs are not available yet. However, we can likely glean that information from the closely related Leaf, which starts at about $31,535 and packs a 75-kWh battery pack.

The 214-horsepower single front motor on the Leaf will likely make its way over to the Mitsubishi with no changes at all, or relatively minor ones. Same goes for the battery, range (up to 303 miles on the “Plus” models) and charging capability (up to 150 kW using a Tesla-style NACS port).

Mitsubishi does have a tendency to undercut Nissan a little bit on price in like-for-like segments, so that may be the case when the Eclipse Sportback hits dealers in the coming weeks. The company would see a competitive advantage pricing its EV under the $30K mark with destination, so that might be the play here. We should know for sure shortly, since summer isn’t too far away now.