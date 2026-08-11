Toyota Recalls More Than 500,000 New Camrys for Blank Cluster Screens and Deactivated Turn Signals

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota has a new recall for its popular Camry sedan, and it can be a serious safety issue.

The latest generation Toyota Camry continues to be one of the most popular sedans on the market, but it faces a new safety recall this month. The automaker recalled 508,354 examples for instrument cluster screens that can go blank, according to what Toyota told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

There is a caveat, however: This only impacts Camry models with the 7-inch combination meter. Toyota says that an error may happen during the startup sequence, blanking out the combination meter. If that does occur, other crucial features like the turn signals, hazard ights and certain buzzers (like if you leave the key in the vehicle, seatbelt reminders, etc.) will not function as intended.

This recall does not impact owners with the larger 12.3-inch digital cluster display.

If your Camry has the smaller 7.0-inch gauge cluster display (shown above), then it is included as part of this recall.

What’s the fix?

Inoperable driver displays and non-functioning turn signals and warnings place the affected 2025-2026 Camry models out of compliance with federal safety standards. The automaker plans to notify owners to the issue starting September 21 through October 5. Dealers are already aware of the problem, and Camry owners can check whether their VIN is affected using Toyota’s recall website (recall number 26TA16 or 26TB16), or the NHTSA’s recall website (recall number 26V-511).

Owners will be instructed to take their vehicles to their local dealer, where technicians will update the instrument cluster software, free of charge.