If You Want a Rivian R1S, the Entry Price Just Got a Lot Higher

(Images: Rivian)

Rivian dropped the Standard battery pack option from both the R1S and R1T.

Now that the R2 has officially landed, Rivian is making some tweaks to its flagship R1S and R1T EVs. Namely, it just dropped the Standard battery pack for both models, effectively raising the baseline price by $7,000. If you want an R1S and check out the configurator, you’ll now have to spec the dual-motor model with the Large battery pack instead, for $85,885. The R1T pickup, as ever, comes in a little bit lower to start, though it’s still $81,885.

As the folks over at InsideEVs point out, this update was fairly quiet, but not all that surprising. Rivian did say they were going to drop the R1 series’ base models, instead going for the larger packs with the higher price tags. One effect of that is that the range floor for the R1S is now 329 miles instead of 270, but you still, again, have to pay $7K more to get that extra range.

While we’re on the subject of cost, every paint variant of the R1S and R1T apart from LA Silver carries a $1,950 to $3,000 upcharge. Wheel packages can range up to an additional $2,000, and the Sound + Vision Package that adds a premium audio system and electrochromic roof that can go opaque with a button press is $2,500. The Max battery pack, in itself, is another $7,000 upgrade.

Long story short: No one accused the Rivian R1S or R1T of being cheap, and they certainly aren’t now. That said, the smaller R2 could look a bit more appealing to some by comparison. Its fully loaded price tag comes in at $59,485, and you get ever so slightly better range (330 miles) to boot. This also opens the door to more expensive R2 variants down the road, although the automaker’s short-term plans seem to be to go in the other direction and launch the more affordable options into 2027.