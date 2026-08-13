2027 Rivian R1S Adds Captain’s Chairs As an Option And Shakes Up the Trim Names

(Images: Rivian)

Rivian is bringing a high-demand option to its flagship SUV, while keeping baseline pricing the same as last year.

While a huge amount of focus on Rivian this year has been on its latest R2 launch, the automaker isn’t forgetting about its flagship lineup with the 2027 R1S and R1T. For the SUV, specifically, there’s a particular option folks have been demanding for years, while a new Esker Silver exterior color also joins the palette and a new naming scheme defines the trim stack.

From the outside, not much is changing for the 2027 Rivian R1S or R1T apart from that new hue. Esker Silver replaces LA Silver in the lineup, bringing over the “liquid metal” finish that first debuted on the R2. Sticking with its smaller sibling, the signature interior colors are also being renamed to match, including Slate Sky, Black Mountain and Ocean Coast, while the base Premium gets its own version of the latter two (just without the “Signature” name attached).

The R1’s trim structure is moving away from being defined by how many electric motors it has, too. Now, the base Premium — formerly the Dual — kicks off the range, with a baseline 533 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque. An optional power upgrade bumps that up to 665 horsepower and 829 lb-ft, while the Long Range upgrade still can get you up to 410 miles on a charge.

Above the Premium, the Performance replaces old Tri models, again with the same 850 horsepower and 1,103 lb-ft as before. Then, at the top end, the Quad actually retains its trim name, with the 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 lb-ft of torque.

The main notable upgrade for the 2027 Rivian R1S, specifically, is the captain’s chair option for the second row. It is an added-cost option, and the actual cost will change depending on which R1S you buy. Premium models see the biggest upcharge since you also have to have the Sound + Vision Package, so expect to pay $4,000 with the Black Mountain interior color, or $6,000 if you go for the Ocean Coast option.

On Performance and Quad trims, the price band for captain’s chairs varies between $1,500 and $4,500, again depending on which interior color scheme you pick.

Apart from the new six-seater option, pricing for the 2027 Rivian R1S is holding the line from last year. That means your entry-level Premium starts at $83,990 before options and other fees/taxes. The Long Range option bumps that up to $90,990, while the R1S Performance comes in at $106,990 and the Quad at $121,990.

If you’re looking at the R1T pickup, the price band follows a similar gradient, though it is about $4-6K less than the R1S (starting at $79,990 going up to $115,990.