2027 Kia EV3 Launches In the US with a Low Price & Some Attractive Specs

Take a look at all the trims and features.

The new 2027 Kia EV3 is a significant new car for the U.S. market because of its low starting price, and its impressive specs. The new EV3 compact starts at $29,890 plus the $1,495 destination charge. It offers two battery sizes. The larger battery allows the EV3 to go a rated 321 miles on a single charge. Here are all of the details. Let’s dig in!

New 2027 Kia EV3

The base front-wheel-drive 2027 Kia EV3 “Light” trim has a starting price of $31,385. This trim has a 201hp motor in the front, a 58.3 kWh battery, 221 miles of driving range, and 350 kW DC fast-charging capability that uses the NACS/Tesla plug. The car can be charged at up to 11 kW via AC charging from a 240-volt home circuit. The 10-80% DC fast charge takes around 29 minutes, according to Kia.

Nearly three years ago, I went to the north of Sweden to see how Kia tests the EV3 in a cold environment. They test the latest generation of the heat-pump heating/cooling system. They test the charging speed at very cold temperatures. They also fine-tune all other aspects of the car, including traction control and stability control. You can take a look at my experience in the video below.

What if you want AWD, faster acceleration, and more driving range? No worries. You can opt for upper trim levels and get all these features. The EV3 Wind FWD trim has a larger battery for a maximum of 321 miles of driving range. This trim costs $36,485.

The EV3 Wind AWD offers all-wheel-drive traction, 261 hp for a 6.3 second 0-60 MPH acceleration, and a 280 miles of driving range. This trim starts at $39,985.

If you desire even more speed, you can opt for the top-of-the-line EV3 GT AWD that offers 288 horsepower, a 5.4 second 0-60 MPH acceleration, and 280 miles of driving range. This one starts at $47,395.

The Competition

The new 2027 Kia EV3 joins a very competitive set of new electric vehicles. 2027 will be the year of the far more affordable electric vehicles in the U.S.

Upcoming Slate two-door pickup truck starts at $26,400. Goes on sale at the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Goes on sale at the end of 2026 or early 2027. The EV3’s main competitor is the 2027 Chevy Bolt which starts at $28,995 for the Bolt LT trim.

for the Bolt LT trim. Upcoming “2028” Ford Fathom pickup truck starts at $29,945 . Goes on sale in late 2027.

. Goes on sale in late 2027. The new 2027 Kia EV3 Light FWD starts at $31,385.

The 2026 Nissan Leaf S+ starts at $31,485 .

. The base 2026 Toyota bZ XLE starts at $36,495.

The base Tesla Model 3 RWD starts at $36,990.

We look forward to driving these cars soon. In the meantime, here is me driving an EV3 prototype in Sweden.