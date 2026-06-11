How to Ship a Car You Bought Online

Here’s how to ship it home safely, what it costs, and what to check before you pay.

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A flatbed is one option to ship a car. [image: Freepik.com]

Buying a car online has become almost as easy as ordering a shirt, though of course a lot more expensive! Many dealers list nationwide; and marketplaces and auctions put rare cars a few clicks away. There are plenty of attractive deals that might be a few states away from your driveway. So, the only real challenge is getting your vehicle home. There’s a fair amount to consider before you commit, from inspecting a car you haven’t seen in person to timing the handoff. Hence, this handy guide to the process, as well as a link to an easy way to estimate your cost before you book. Here’s what to work through first.

Before you pay, confirm what you’re buying

When you can’t walk around the car, photos and questions do the work an in-person look usually handles. A live video chat can be even better. Ask the seller for:

Clear photos of all four corners, the tires, the undercarriage, the engine bay, and the odometer

Current driving condition; whether it runs and drives, and whether it has any leaks

A clean title, in hand, and make sure the seller’s name matches what’s on the title

For a private sale that name check is especially important. For a dealer or auction, get the buyer’s agreement and any fees in writing. None of this is glamorous, but it’s what keeps a long-distance purchase from turning into a long-distance problem.

Open or enclosed, and the handoff when you’re not there

Most cars ship fine on an open carrier, the same kind that delivers new cars to dealerships. Enclosed transport costs more, but makes sense for low-clearance, high-value, or collectible cars. Also worth noting that a non-running car can still ship; but the carrier needs to know in advance so they bring a winch and other equipment required to get the car onto the carrier.

Assuming you aren’t going to personally be with the car when it’s picked up for shipment, decide early who will hand over the keys and sign the bill of lading on your behalf. A dealer’s staff can release the car to the transport carrier; for a private seller, make a plan well before pickup day. One sequencing point worth noting: don’t schedule the transport until the title is signed over and your payment has cleared. Booking transport on a car you don’t yet legally own is a risk you don’t want to take.

What it costs

Pricing for auto transport involves distance, vehicle size, open versus enclosed, the season, whether the car runs, and of course exactly where it’s being shipped from and to. Longer routes cost more in total but less on a per mile basis. As a rough guide for an operable, standard vehicle on open transport, a shorter route, like North Carolina to Florida (about 600 miles), tends to land around $600 to $850, while a coast-to-coast move, such as Illinois to California (about 2,100 miles), will cost closer to $1,200 to $1,550. Enclosed service adds roughly 30 to 60 percent to these estimates. Most standard shipments fall between $800 and $1,500.

Watch for add-ons that surface after a lowball quote: fuel surcharges, residential-access fees, inoperable fees, or a price that climbs after booking. A real all-in quote should hold, and a reputable company won’t play games with hidden fees.

Related, all shippers will include liability insurance, but it has limits, so depending on the value of your car you might inquire about getting additional coverage.

Delivery day

While it’s always best if you are there personally, that usually isn’t possible when buying a car online, so arrange to have someone you trust be there. Walk the car and compare with the photos you were provide. Read through the inspection on the bill of lading before you sign. If something’s off when the car arrives, make sure to note it on the paperwork at delivery, before you sign it. Because once you’ve signed, a later claim becomes much harder to make. And then, enjoy the car you bought from a thousand miles away!