Shipping a Classic or Luxury Car: Open vs Enclosed, and Who to Trust

Shipping a high-value or classic car is a different job. Here’s why enclosed transport matters, how to protect your investment, and which companies handle it well.

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A weekend car, a restored classic, or a six-figure exotic are not vehicles that you just hand over to the lowest bidder when you need to ship them across the country. These high-value cars create greater risk for your average carrier driver, and they deserve some meaningful planning. Start by getting a clear estimate before you book, being cognizant of the factors below.

Open vs enclosed: the decision that matters most

The biggest thing to consider is how the car travels. Open transport is fine for most cars, and is the lowest price option. But for something rare, expensive, or having unique physical properties, like being very low to the ground, enclosed transport earns its premium. This method shields the car from weather, road debris, and prying eyes, and it almost always comes with more careful handling. To ship a car via enclosed transport, you should expect to pay roughly 30 to 60 percent more than open for the same route. On a cross-country move, that can be the difference between about $1,200 and $1,900 for a standard car, and more for something heavier or wider. But for a car you can’t easily replace, this premium buys you peace of mind.

Inside enclosed transport

Enclosed service varies more than you’d expect, so you want ask about a few specifics:

How the car is secured. Do they use soft straps over the tires, which protect the suspension and bodywork better than chains over the axles?

Whether the trailer has a liftgate, which a low car needs so it doesn’t scrape on a steep ramp.

Is transport a single-car carrier, or a shared trailer?

Whether the enclosed carrier is climate-controlled, if that’s something matters for your car

Insurance

Insurance deserves the same scrutiny as any other aspect of shipping your car. Confirm the carrier’s cargo coverage in writing and check that the limit actually covers your car’s value, as there will always be a cap on coverage. If it doesn’t, ask about additional coverage.

Photograph the car from every angle before pickup and note any existing dings, chips or marks on the bill of lading. Good documentation is what makes a claim straightforward if it ever comes to that.

Prepping a high-value car for transport

A little preparation helps better protect the vehicle and ensures all paperwork is in order. Leave about a quarter tank of fuel, check that the battery is sound and secure, and disable any alarm or immobilizer, so it doesn’t go off mid-transit, and also drain your battery. Fold in the side mirrors, lower or remove antennas, and make sure to note low ground clearance or any aftermarket modifications for the carrier driver. And of course clean the car prior to transport; it makes those pre-shipment photos clearer and any new mark easier to spot.

Companies that handle this well

A handful of national companies coordinate enclosed transport for valuable cars. Treat these as starting points rather than a ranking; the right fit depends on your route, your car, and the timing.

RoadRunner Auto Transport has shipped vehicles for more than 30 years and offers enclosed service through a vetted, nationwide carrier network, with no upfront deposit and door-to-door coordination across all 50 states, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. Its instant online calculator gives a quick read on cost before you commit, which helps when you’re comparing options for a car you care about.

Montway Auto Transport is a large broker with broad route coverage and both open and enclosed options, a reasonable pick for common interstate runs.

Sherpa Auto Transport leans on price transparency and clear communication during booking, which many first-time shippers value, though its public review base is smaller than the bigger names.

Whichever you choose, confirm all the enclosed details and the insurance limit before you hand over the keys. Your car is worth this level of care and planning.