2027 Subaru Crosstrek Prices Hold Steady, But There’s One Catch

(Image: Subaru)

Subaru is holding the line on one of its most popular models, leaving its base MSRP at $28,470.

In a world where everything — and I do mean literally everything — is getting more expensive, it’s at least some minor relief to see something actually hold relatively steady. That’s the case with the 2027 Subaru Crosstrek, which maintains its $26,995 base retail price. That said, destination charges are going up by $55 to $1,475, so the MSRP before taxes and fees now sits as an ever-so-slightly higher $28,470.

The base Crosstrek remains, along with its 180-horsepower, 2.5-liter Boxer engine putting out 178 lb-ft of torque. The entry-level model also still comes decently well-equipped, featuring standard all-wheel drive (as you’d naturally expect with most Subarus), dual-mode X-Mode On the gas-only side of the lineup, the Premium will set you back an extra $1,000 (or $29,470), the Limited will bring the price tag up to $34,470, and the Wilderness tops things out at $35,270.

There’s one option missing from the non-hybrid Crosstrek range, though, and that’s the mid-level Sport. Now, the Crosstrek Sport Hybrid is still available, so you can still get yellow seat stitching (but not the yellow exterior trim), carbon fiber-esque accents and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, but you’ll now have to pay $3,395 for it. That model still starts at $35,470 (and does also throw in a power-adjustable driver’s seat, digital gauge cluster, retractable cargo cover and wireless charging pad), while the Limited Hybrid is the other available trim for $37,470.

The up side of going for the Crosstrek Hybrid is more power and much greater fuel efficiency. The 2.5-liter engine pairs up to a couple electric motors, raising the output to 194 horsepower and fuel economy to an EPA-estimated 36 mpg across the board, with a total driving range of about 598 miles. Hybrid models also get a new Sapphire Blue Pearl color for 2027, while Sand Dune and Citron Yellow Pearl are still hybrid-exclusive options.