Kia Recalls More Than 460,000 2020-2024 Telluride SUVs Over Seat Heater Fire Risk

The original fix for the issue in 2024 may have been ineffective at addressing the issue

(Images: Kia)

A new, large-scale recall affects the first-generation Kia Telluride SUV.

Kia just launched a recall campaign concerning 462,869 examples of the three-row Telluride. The automaker submitted a report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on July 2, outlining a problem with the SUV’s seat motor control switch that could lead to a fire. If that issue sounds familiar, the automaker issued an earlier recall for (24V-407) for the same issue. In fact, Kia is recalling the same 462,869 units as it did in that earlier recall, either because vehicles in the original population were never repaired, or repaired improperly the first time around.

This recall (NHTSA recall number 26V-430, Kia recall number SC374) supersedes the original recall campaign.

Specifically, Kia says an external impact “with excessive force” to the front power seat side cover or the slide switch could cause it to become dislodged, misaligned or damaged. If that happens, the seat motor could continuously run, overheat and catch fire, either while driving or while the vehicle is parked.

Signs of the problem include the seat slide knob sticking, where occupants either can’t adjust the seat at all, or it continues moving even after the switch is released. The stuck switch may also create a burning or melting smell from the motor overheating, or the motor itself can emit smoke from underneath the seat.

What’s the fix?

For the time being, Kia is advising 2020-2024 Telluride owners to park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles or structures, if possible. Once it sends out a remedy notification around August 13, owners will be able to take their vehicles in for repair. This time, dealers will install an electronic fuse assembly to prevent continuous operation of the power seat motor. For vehicles built after May 30, 2024, Kia fitted a reinforced power seat switch mechanism that shouldn’t become stuck or dislodged in the first place.