Bentley Is Sticking to Its Guns on EVs, And Its Electric SUV Now Has Its Official Name

(Image: Bentley)

Bentley is hyping up its fourth model lineup in preparation for the full premiere this September.

I feel like I say it way more than I should, but 2026 has (like so many others) been a weird and wild year. Automakers have been broadly pulling back from fully electric efforts, or jumping into the game with both feet…with, um, controversial results. Nevertheless, Bentley seems to be sticking to its guns, teasing its first fully electric model in the lead up to a big London debut in a couple months: the Torcal.

Apart from the name itself, the teaser image doesn’t reveal much, naturally. We do already know the brand’s first EV will be another SUV, so think of the Torcal as the electric alternative to the Bentayga that’s been with us for the past decade. Bentley says the name comes from El Torcal de Antequera — an idyllic rock formation in Andalusia, Spain — as well as a derivative on the latin “torquere” (to twist). In the modern context, that name sees extensive use as torque, and is a pretty on-the-nose clue to what this Bentley BEV will bring to the table.

We don’t know exact technical specs at this point, of course, but being electric…the Bentley Torcal will almost certainly bring some impressive performance figures on paper. How do we know? Well, we don’t need to look much further than the Porsche Cayenne Electric, which brings a dual-motor setup and an 800-volt electrical architecture. As far as the out-and-out grunt, you get up to 1,139 horsepower and 1,106 lb-ft of torque in the top-spec model, and a 0-60 time of 2.4 seconds. In electric SUV land, at least, that’s pretty much as quick as anything else on the road, even if it will be a heavy powerhouse. (To be fair, even non-electric Bentleys are heavy bruisers, so the EV brief suits their approach to luxury just as well.)

Bentley plans to debut the Torcal on September 23, so we don’t have too much longer to wait for the full picture. With that time frame, we’ll probably see the first examples hit showrooms and customers’ driveways in 2027. Pricing is a question mark, but I suspect $250,000 is absolutely not out of the question, and I may be way too conservative on that one.