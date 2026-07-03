Tesla Model Y L Now Available to Order As the $63,330 Launch Series

The Premium-based Launch Series is the only version you can get, for the moment

(Images: Tesla)

Tesla is positioning its three-row Model Y just over $61,000.

Family-hauling SUVs are a mainstay of every automaker’s lineup, with three-row models serving as the flagship across every major brand. And that’s a problem for Tesla as it cancelled the decade-old Model X. It announced a long-wheelbase Model Y L late last month to fill the gap, however, and that model is now available to order on the company’s U.S. retail configurator.

For the moment, at least, the Tesla Model Y L is rolling out the same way the updated Juniper model did. You’ll only be able to get it as a dual-motor, all-wheel drive-only Launch Series, based around the Premium trim.

The limited-edition Launch Series does itself bring some special options to the table. You get Plaid-inspired puddle lights on the front doors, a suede dashboard wing, special floor mats, a host of unique badging and sill plates. Otherwise, the Tesla Model Y L brings the same sort of features as its two-row counterpart, just with the aero wheels, an extended body and differently sloped roofline.

If you want a 2027 Tesla Model Y L Launch Series, the pricing starts at $63,330 including Tesla’s destination fee. That slots it into the lineup as the most expensive Model Y, at about $4K above the two-row Model Y Performance.

From a range perspective, the Model Y L only loses two miles of range (for 325 miles) against the two-row Premium AWD. While it has the same 83-kWh battery pack, Tesla claims a quicker 4.4 second 0-60 time, suggesting it packs more power through one or both of its electric motors. Towing capacity, at 3,500 pounds, remains the same as the standard Model Y.

Again, much like the Juniper, it’s likely we’ll see more affordable versions of the long-wheelbase L in due time, possibly including a base rear-wheel drive version. That would position Tesla’s three-row offering somewhere around the mid-$40,000s, though we don’t have official information on what follows the fully loaded Launch Series just yet.