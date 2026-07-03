(Images, left to right: Ford, Stellantis, Toyota)

Jeep has long had the best-selling off-road SUV on the block…but Ford and Toyota are gaining ground.

We’re officially halfway through 2026, and automakers just rolled out the latest quarterly sales results covering April 1 through June 30. As we round the mid-year point, two things are immediately clear in the numbers. You all still love your off-roaders, and…more of you bought Ford Broncos than Jeep Wranglers.

Over the last three months, at least, Ford dealers officially set the new pace, moving 45,739 Broncos — a 15.9% uptick over the same three-month period last year. On the other hand, Jeep dealers saw a 12% drop in Wrangler sales, moving 41,793 units instead of Q2 2025’s 47,660.

Zoom out to cover the full year so far, and Jeep is still on top. Throughout all of 2026, Jeep dealers sold 86,254 Wrangler SUVs (a 1% increase from the first half of 2025). Ford, on the other hand, had a slower first quarter, and as a result have racked up 76,936 total sales (up 6.8% year-to-date).

Then there’s the third rival I factor into the off-road SUV race: the Toyota 4Runner. The automaker had a relatively slower pace in 2025, since we (finally) just started seeing the sixth-generation models actually hit dealer lots. In 2026, though, sales have more or less returned to the sort of status quo we expect with 4Runner, while even ticking up a little bit.

In the second quarter, Toyota dealers moved 39,076 4Runners. That does technically put it in third place, but the fight is remarkably close among these three contenders. 4Runner sales in June alone picked up 125.6%, with dealers moving 12,981 units. Over the full year so far, that trend continues: 4Runner is up 141%, with dealers selling 72,320 examples.

This fight could get even more interesting in the back half of 2026

Here’s a more condensed version of how these three are going down with the buying public this year:

Model Q2 2026 Sales Difference from Q2 2025 YTD 2026 Sales Difference from 1H 2025 Ford Bronco 45,739 +15.9% 79,936 +6.8% Jeep Wrangler 41,793 -12% 86,254 +1% Toyota 4Runner 39,076 +81.1% 72,320 +141%

Technically, Ford noted the Bronco eclipsed the Wrangler on monthly sales back in April — the first time it’s done so since the Bronco’s return in 2021. Now that we have the full quarterly picture from Stellantis, though, there’s a firmer basis to corroborate that claim. Not only that, but Ford dealers maintained that momentum over the past three months, further eating into the Wrangler’s former lead.

Jeep is feeling the heat, then, as its ‘Twelve 4 Twelve’ campaign doesn’t seem to be making a huge impact to its sales figures. At least, not in the short-term. Instead, plenty of folks are going to the competition, and that’s great for Ford and Toyota’s overall picture. We’ll have to see how the trends look as we move through the rest of this year, and whether Jeep will still maintain the top spot when its dealers have a full 12 months of sales, or…if we’ll have a new best-selling off-road SUV for 2026.