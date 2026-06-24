Tesla Is Bringing a New Three-Row SUV to the US Market And, Surprise, It’s Another Model Y

(Images: Tesla)

There’s another new Tesla on the block, though this one will look familiar.

While the two helped launch Tesla toward its ultimate global dominance in the EV space, the Model S and Model X both hit the end of their production runs this year. That creates a small problem for the brand, as it effectively leaves no option for folks wanting a three-row SUV. Now, though, Tesla is reportedly (and perhaps quite literally) expanding its SUV lineup to incorporate a new family hauler, now that the X is out of the picture. It will be here later this year, and it’s…the Tesla Model Y.

Technically, this is the Model Y L, an extended-wheelbase version that launched in China last year. The variant has gone down predictably well in a market that values extra space for rear passengers, and now we Americans will have access to the model as well.

Outlets including Forbes began reporting the inclusion of the Model Y L this week.

To that end, the upcoming Tesla Model Y L is 7.9 inches longer than your standard Y, and it also gets two inches taller. For that extra space, you get one extra set, with the L able to seat six people instead of five, in a 2-2-2 configuration. Captain’s chairs are your only option on the second row, though that should result in a bit more space and less squeeze for both the two middle passengers and one on the rear row, since they won’t have to sandwich between two other passengers as they would in a standard Model Y.

For the moment, details are thin as to whether any other specs will change from the Chinese version of the Model Y L. Odds are, we’ll see the same battery and dual-motor configuration as the standard models, though with a likely range hit. Current EPA figures peg the two-row Model Y All-Wheel Drive at 294 miles, so expect to cut at least a little distance off that figure. That is just an educated guess, though if it does ultimately launch in the U.S., we should get some more details in the coming months.

According to the currently available information, we should expect to see the Tesla Model Y L to emerge from the company’s Gigafactory Texas near the end of the year. For the moment, Tesla itself is not officially commenting on the reports. That said, the Model Y is an extremely popular model in its lineup, so it makes sense that it would expand the option to capture folks who otherwise would consider one of the other three-row options on the market like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Rivian R1S or Toyota Highlander/Subaru Getaway/Lexus TZ. All those vehicles are on the larger side, sure, but this brings better seating capability than your standard Y in a smaller package than other three-row options.