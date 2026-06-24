Honda Could Soon Be Back in Its Element, Reviving the Nameplate As a Hybrid By 2029

(Images: Honda)

Honda produced some truly cool, fun and funky cars in the 2000s, and the Element was one of them.

We’ve had quite a few instances of automakers sifting through old nameplates over the past few years. That got us a new Bronco, a new Supra, a new Integra and a new Prelude. Honda’s been on a bit of a tear with reviving its historic names, and we could soon see another one return: Element.

According to an Automotive News report, the cult classic Honda Element could reappear in Honda dealers by 2029, as a potential rival to cars like the Ford Bronco Sport and Subaru Crosstrek, among others. Effectively, it would sit between the HR-V and the CR-V in Honda’s lineup, as well as offer up a more affordable alternative to the larger Passport. Last time around, Honda ran the original Element — a boxy SUV with two-tone bodywork, seats that fold down into a bed and bi-parting side doors — between late 2002 and 2011.

For the moment, details are thin on the ground, as they often are with fledgling rumors of a nameplate making a triumphant return. And this is technically a rumor for the moment, as Honda is officially mum on whether they’re bringing back the Element or not. Their funky little SUV is a classic case of “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone”, though, so there are plenty of people out there hoping this does happen (including the TFL team).

In its heyday, Honda did sell more than 50,000 elements a year. By 2010, that number slid to just 14,000, which is why the automaker initially decided to kill it off.

If we do indeed see a 2029 Honda Element land in showrooms alongside the HR-V, CR-V and Passport (particularly the TrailSport versions, with the latter two), sources tell Automotive News it will have a hybrid powertrain. The company plans to build it in Ohio, and ramp up production to potentially sell as many as 100,000 units annually. Pricing might fall around the standard CR-V and CR-V Hybrid, so think mid-$30,000s, inflation notwithstanding. That’s also roughly a price point around which the Ford Bronco Sport sits, and it’s likely Honda would price the prospective Element to go head-to-head with that SUV. If Ford decides to update the Bronco Sport for a second generation by then, we could be in for a seriously interesting match-up.

As ever, we’ll have to wait and see if anything comes through Honda’s official channels. Right now, the automaker acknowledges the “cult following” since the first-gen Element went away, saying, “We sincerely appreciate the enthusiasm for the Element, but we are not going to engage in speculation about our future product plans.”

That response is par for the course, but considering Honda’s recent pivot away from its former EV plans and hyping of SUVs like the new Passport…I wouldn’t be surprised if this one came to fruition. In fact, like many out there, I’d be excited to see something as hugely practical (and yes, hopefully a little weird) as the Element return.