Ask Nathan: The Next Toyota Corolla Must Be Exceptional and the Main Monkey Business?

Images: Toyota

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Why must the next Toyota Corolla be exceptional?

Am I going bannans over RUSH?

The first question comes from a fan on my Facebook page: he wants to know why the next Toyota Corolla is so important.

Q: Via Facebook: RE: The next Toyota Corolla will be just as boring as the first.

Nathan Adlen Journalist

Okay I get the fact that the GR Corolla is real cool but it’s no volume seller. In fact I bet that the Corolla sales are stale too. Why do you constantly say that the next Corolla is som— damn important?

— Mohammad. O

A: FYI: Toyota sold exactly 248,088 Corolla units in the U.S. in 2025.

This represented a 6.5% year-over-year increase and made it one of the top-selling vehicles in the nation, outpacing the Honda Civic. You have to remember: the Toyota Corolla isn’t just a popular car—it’s one of the best-selling cars in human history. The Ford Model T and Volkswagen Beetle probably nod respectfully whenever a Corolla drives by. So when Toyota says, “We’re building an all-new Corolla,” that’s not a product update; that’s a major geopolitical event.

Right now, Toyota sells six Corolla sedan trims, three hatchbacks, and two GR Corolla variants. I’m omitting the new Corolla Cross, as it’s an SUV; of sorts. You can get everything from a sensible four-cylinder commuter to a hybrid, all the way up to the delightfully unhinged 300-horsepower turbocharged three-cylinder GR Corolla that sounds like it escaped from a rally stage. Prices still start comfortably under $25,000, which is why replacing this lineup is about as easy as replacing a family member’s favorite coffee mug.

For 2028, though, Toyota appears to be trying something radical: making the Corolla look cool… on purpose.

Actually, I think the corrent Corolla is good looking; however, it’s true that the design aged quickly. The new concept features sharp body lines, a steeply raked windshield, futuristic lighting, and enough Prius-inspired styling to suggest Toyota’s designers have discovered caffeine. The production version will probably be toned down a bit, but the message is clear: the next Corolla may want to be photographed instead of merely financed.

Toyota hasn’t revealed many details yet, but the plan appears to include a mix of powertrains, potentially including gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even a full EV version. In other words, the future Corolla could be available with more variety than Roman’s running shoes.

And yes, the expected starting price is expecred to undercut the $30,000-mark: which means the Corolla may finally become the rare compact car that’s affordable, efficient, practical, and attractive enough that your neighbor won’t say, “Ah, sensible choice.” Instead, they might say, “Wait… that’s a Corolla?”

Honestly, if Toyota manages to make people argue over Corolla styling, that may be the boldest thing the company has done in decades.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know if I saw RUSH, my favorite group, recently.

Q: Via Facebook: I know you’re a RUSH fan and I was wonding if you….

Nathan Adlen Journalist

– Anonymous

A: …NO!

Oh the humanity!

Sadly, I was not in a position to buy tickets. They were super expensive, and I was overloaded with obligations.

Thanks for opeinign up a wound.

Pass me the saltwater and some lemon juice to slather all over my emotional scab.

– N