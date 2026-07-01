2027 Dodge Charger Gets a Little Something Special to Celebrate Its History: Purple Haze Paint

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

The latest Dodge Charger gets a little Purple Haze to change things up.

With the flurry of coverage surrounding the latest generation Dodge Charger — positive or otherwise — it’s easy to forget that this year marks six decades since the original Charger first arrived on the scene to challenge both the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro as the king of muscle coupes. To celebrate 60 years, the 2027 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is getting a new “limited-run” hue, though we are still talking about a version with the 550-horsepower, 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six.

The color, called Purple Haze, joins other loud colors in Dodge’s palette. Some of the other choices, for example, include Bludicrous, Green Machine and Redeye. Purple Haze uses a high-gloss finish that Dodge says brings out the color’s full impact in the sunlight, while deepening into a richer hue in the shade.

This new exterior color will be available throughout the entire 2027 Dodge Charger lineup. It’s a bit more expensive than most other colors, joining Peel Out and Sub-Zero in the $795 price bracket.

Now, some folks may indeed jump into the the game on the basis of a special limited-run color option. What most are really waiting for, though, is the return of the iconic Hemi V8 to the lineup. While Dodge still officially remains mum on offering it in a production capacity (you can get it in the racing world, at least), the general vibe is that it will soon return to the fold. With the renaissance Stellantis is giving that engine right now, like in Ram’s Rumble Bee lineup, we suspect it’s really only a matter of time.

If you want a relatively closer look at Purple Haze, it will make a public appearance on the Charger Scat Pack at Carlisle Chrysler Nationals in Pennsylvania on July 10.