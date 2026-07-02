The 2027 Chevy Corvette Stingray Packs 6.7L of V8 Power for $73,495

(Images: Chevrolet)

The configurator for the 2027 Chevy Corvette Stingray (and its new LS6 V8) is now live.

Chevrolet has been hyping the supercar-challenging pedigree of its ZR1X and Grand Sport, but even the “entry-level” Stingray is getting some important changes for 2027. The main attraction is the new naturally aspirated 6.7-liter LS6 V8, which brings this model up to an even heartier 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. And that power bump helps the relatively “affordable” sports car (keep in mind, we are talking about the Corvette here) achieve some seriously impressive figures. Now the configurator is officially live, so you can build your own Stingray, too.

Even the original C8 Corvette Stingray, with its 495-hp 6.2-liter V8, could hit 60 mph in around 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 194 mph. Now, though, you can make the same sprint in just 2.8 seconds, and officially hit a 200 mph top speed. At a starting price of $73,495, the latest Stingray is one of the most affordable ways to get that level of performance.

As before, the Corvette Stingray is available as a convertible, though that will cost you an extra $7,000.

There is a catch: If your main focus is hitting Vmax of a couple hundred miles per hour, you’ll have to skip over the $5,395 Z51 package. Springing for that upgrade does bring in more goodies to aid handling like the electronic limited-slip differential and tweaked suspension, but you also get a front splitter and rear spoiler that will add aerodynamic drag (while improving downforce). You also get a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires, so those who plan on tracking their Stingrays are better off going for the Z51 option.

Above the base model, the 2LT and 3LT trims are still available if you want to add in more luxurious features and the performance data recorder (PDR). Going for the 3LT with the Z51 Package will hike the price up to $90,640 before any additional packages. That said, even at that higher rate, it’s still a far less expensive prospect against the sort of exotics that ask 2-3 times that price for similar performance.