2027 Land Rover Defender Drops Its Four-Cylinder and 5.0L V8, But There’s Good News for American Buyers

(Images: Land Rover)

The 2027 Land Rover Defender may fundamentally look the same, but there are actually quite a few changes worth talking about.

Over the six years the L663 Land Rover Defender has been on sale, it has clawed its way up the ranks to become the brand’s most popular SUV. Part of the reason for that is the sheer number of options you have, being able to get it across multiple body styles from the off-road enthusiast’s Defender 90 to the more family-friendly 110, as well as different powertrains and a host of personalization options. That is still the case for the 2027 model year, though JLR is doing a fair bit of shuffling to bring the most appealing options to the customers — though it is (sadly) axing the long-running, supercharged 5.0-liter V8 from the menu.

Starting at the base end, the 2027 Land Rover Defender loses its 2.0-liter turbo-four, making the 3.0-liter inline-six your entry-level powertrain instead. Despite gaining two extra cylinders, though, the base engine is detuned from the 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft we’re used to, with the P300 making 296 horsepower (same as the four-pot) and 346 lb-ft of torque (51 lb-ft higher than before). The P380 still brings you the more potent, mild-hybrid inline-six I mentioned. However, if you want V8 power, you’ll have to shell out all the cash for the 4.4-liter twin-turbo Octa, since the Gen III AJ-V8 is no longer available for the Defender moving forward.

Speaking of the Octa…

Even with the 5.0-liter V8 out of contention, you can still obviously get the Defender Octa with a 626-horsepower BMW-sourced S68 4.4-liter V8. At least, if you live in America…because European-spec versions are losing about 100 horsepower off that figure. If you’re on the other side of the Pond, you’ll have to make do with 533 horsepower instead, though JLR promises “a more characterful and deeper exhaust noise” for that version, thanks to changes to the exhaust manifold. The automaker didn’t say why the overseas Octa’s V8 loses so much power, but (perhaps not coincidentally) Euro 7 emissions standards are coming into force, so that’s your most likely culprit.

Other 2027 Defender updates

A new Defender 90 Vertex joins the lineup, based around the X trim level. Pricing starts at $90,450, and for that you get special (color-matched) front and rear bumpers, as well as new 22-inch wheels and yellow-painted tow hooks and brake calipers. At the back, there’s a gloss black tail door spoiler that blends in with the rest of the blacked-out roofline. 22-inch gloss black wheels are also an option, as are a set of 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels if you want to trade off for some chunkier rubber.

Inspired by the Vertex, the 2027 Land Rover Defender brings in an “Extended Exterior Pack” as an upgrade to the X-Dynamic SE and HSE, as well as the V8. You get the new extended front nad rear bumpers in Shadow Atlas Matte with this pack, as well as the rear spoiler and a body-color spare wheel cover. Four wheel options are available with this package.

With the Defender 110, there’s a new six-seater configuration option for 2027. that brings in second-row captains chairs and a two-person third row, giving you a 2-2-2 seating setup. New exterior colors are available across the range, including Woolstone Green on the Octa and the return of Namib Orange to the lineup.

Pricing for the 2027 Land Rover Defender kicks off at $60,250 for the base Defender 90 S, rising to the aforementioned $90,450 for the Vertex. MSRPs for the 110 and 130 start at $66,950 and $75,950, respectively. If you want the most badass, fully loaded Defender Octa, you’ll be touching the $190,000 mark, while the base Octa starts at $160,750.