Toyota Delays Highlander EV Production By At Least Two Months

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota is keeping its current gas and hybrid Highlander SUVs going for a little while longer, while it prepares its new three-row EV.

So far this year, Toyota dealers sold more than 32,000 examples of its Highlander SUV (the smaller model under the Grand Highlander). It’s still a solid performer for the brand, and apparently it is keeping the current version going for a little while longer. According to a Cars.com report confirmed by the automaker, the new 2027 Toyota Highlander — a larger, fully electric three-row model that will sell alongside the Grand Highlander SUV — is being delayed for at least eight weeks.

Why? The Toyota spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that it is working on some “additional adjustments to the vehicle prior to launch”. While it’s totally plausible that the company could be simply giving the Highlander EV a little more time in the oven, it also seems like an opportune time to eke a bit more life out of the existing Highlander while customers are still picking them up in droves. Granted, the Grand Highlander has now dramatically outpaced its smaller sibling, but year-to-date sales for the original Highlander are still on the upswing (by about 7% compared to the first six months of 2025).

For the moment, it’s unclear exactly how Toyota’s decision to shift production will impact the on-sale date of the electric Highlander. There are also two closely related vehicles to that launch: the Lexus TZ and the Subaru Getaway. It stands to reason that delaying one could well delay all three, but it could be a little more nuanced than that. While the Toyota and Subaru will come off the same assembly line in Georgetown, Kentucky, the automaker plans to build the Lexus in Japan.

Neither Subaru nor Lexus’ brand communications teams have stated their platform mates to the Highlander are rolling out any later. As far as we know, they’re still on schedule for late 2026. If we hear anything to the contrary, we will of course come back and post an update.