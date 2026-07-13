Dodge Revives Power Dollars Incentive Program, Offering Up to $5,500 Off a New Charger Sixpack

(Image: Stellantis | Dodge)

Like horsepower? Dodge does too, and it’s willing to put some cash on the hood to prove it.

So far this year, Dodge dealers have managed to move 4,583 brand-new Dodge Charger Sixpack models out to customers. That’s a significant improvement on last year’s figures for the new Charger, but let’s face it: the Ford Mustang still outsold it by more than six-to-one. Not a moment too soon after publishing the July sales figures, then, is Stellantis ready to revive Dodge’s popular Power Dollars program, putting cash on the hood for some horsepower. $10 per horsepower, to be exact.

This time around, the Dodge Power Dollars program applies to every gasoline-powered version of the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack. Mathing it out, the incentive equates to $4,200 off a Charger R/T or R/T Plus, and $5,500 off a more potent Scat Pack or Scat Pack Plus. Another way of looking at it is this: For the Scat Pack, at least, Dodge is knocking about 10% off the MSRP for brand-new cars, or eating the eye-watering $1,995 destination charge, plus some of the taxes and fees for good measure.

A couple caveats: Dodge is also only applying the discount to 2026 Charger Sixpack models, so you’ll have to shop for one out of dealer inventory, since Stellantis is already ramping up 2027 production, to which this incentive does not apply. The deal is also only live between July 9 and August 3, 2026 for retail purchases only. Lease deals don’t qualify.

Technically, the maximum rebate puts the 550-horsepower Charger Scat Pack just under $50K (again, before fees), making it one of the best performance bargains around from a pure power-per-dollar perspective. For reference, that’s right in the same ball park as a non-Premium Ford Mustang GT, which has 70 fewer horses under its hood…even if it does still pack an enthusiast-friendly V8 to the Charger’s twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six.

As for the R/T, the incentive brings the starting prices down to $45,795 before fees, if you can go without the Plus package. If you can’t, then it works out to something more like $50,720 before you factor in fees and taxes.

Weirdly, Dodge is not including the Durango in the Power Dollars promotion this go-around. That said, the $7,100 discount you could otherwise get would bring the 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak down to $73,890. Even when you factor in the $1,995 destination charge, that’s even more of a screamin’ deal…one that would probably overshadow the Charger, to be fair. So maybe it’s not such a weird decision after all.

Is the Power Dollars deal going to make a difference? Well, even though sheer volume may not match the past-generation Charger, sales are already at least trending in the right direction (up 181% year-over-year, as of June 30). It’s safe to assume this will get a few more folks into the dealer to give the new Charger Sixpack a spin.