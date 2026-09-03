Toyota Is Reportedly Delaying the Electric 2027 Highlander a Second Time

(Images: Toyota)

The all-new, all-electric 2027 Toyota Highlander was supposed to arrive later this year.

Back in July, Toyota confirmed that it would shift production of its new electric three-row Highlander by about eight weeks for some “final adjustments” before launch. Now, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia, the automaker is once again pushing back that time frame by several months. Possibly, it could be another year before we actually see the next Highlander actually hit dealerships and customers’ driveways.

The report again notes pre-launch validation as the reason for the delay, and not dropping demand for electric cars. At least through the second quarter of 2026, Toyota’s electric car sales actually surged, with the updated bZ seeing a solid increase of 90% from the first six months of 2025. The smaller C-HR is also picking up as more units are available to customers wanting to get into an EV.

To offset the now-substantial delay for the 2027 Toyota Highlander, we’ll see production of the existing gas and hybrid models extended — probably into the new year, going off the most recently available information.

At the moment, Toyota itself did not outright confirm the Nikkei report. We also don’t have word on whether this delay impacts the similar Subaru Getaway or the Lexus TZ, although that seems virtually certain at this point. As ever, if Toyota does provide a comment or we get more information on the delay, we will continue to keep you all posted.