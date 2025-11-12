2026 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Gets Less Expensive With More Standard Equipment

The 2026 Jeep Compass carrys over for the new year, but the Trailhawk gets more standard gear.

Jeep has a 2026 Compass model available, but it’s not the brand-new SUV we saw back in May. That particular Compass won’t make its way to the U.S. for awhile, so the model you’ll be able to buy at your Jeep dealer carries over from previous years, with most of the range just getting price tweaks.

If you are shopping a 2026 Jeep Compass, pricing now starts at $30,990 (including destination) for the base Latitude model. From there, MSRPs creeps northward to $34,885 for the Limited. On top of those base prices, you can get the “Altitude” trim in either the Latitude or the Limited that adds in black appearance elements for an additional $1,995.

This time around, though, the Trailhawk is technically getting a price cut by way of additional standard equipment. For 2026, Jeep bakes in features from the Convenience Group into the baseline trim, including like remote start, a heated steering wheel and front seats, an 8-way power driver’s seat and a windshield wiper de-icer. That effectively saves $1,575 you would have been forced to pay to get those items on the 2025 model. So, if you’re eyeing a top-end Trailhawk, the price comes in at a more palatable $35,390.

Across the range, two new-to-Compass colors join the palette: Joose (which we saw on the Gladiator) and Fathom Blue.

2026 Jeep Compass models are available on the company’s build and price page now.