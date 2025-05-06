Jeep Debuts a Brand-New Compass…But There’s a Catch for North America

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

Finally, Jeep offers a look at the next-generation Compass! But…there is a “but”.

For the past few years, European Jeep buyers have been able to get an electrified Compass 4xe that, at least at time of writing, never made it over to North America. Now, those same folks are getting an entirely new Compass crossover, and it’ll be available as a conventional hybrid, a plug-in hybrid or as a 375-horsepower EV. But don’t count on seeing this car in North America anytime soon…and we’ll get into the why of it all in a moment.

But first, let’s go ahead and dive into the details of this next-generation European Jeep Compass model. Stellantis showed off some design sketches in late 2022, but it’s taken this long to actually see a finished product. That’s because this new Compass has nothing to do with the one we currently know. It rides on the company’s new STLA Medium platform, and as a result measures out 6.1 inches longer than the old Compass. Its platform was developed with electrification in mind, in stark contrast to the SUV we’ve had for the past eight years, which originally had a 2.4-liter four-cylinder, then updated to a 2.0-liter turbo-four for the 2023 model year.

The new Jeep Compass for Europe obviously throws most the old styling out the window, too, going for a more angular look with sharp LED lights front and rear. If anything, you could liken some of its cues at the front and in profile to the larger Grand Cherokee, though the rear end is totally different.

Beyond that, the overseas Compass now offers up three powertrain options. A standard hybrid setup is the default, putting out a fairly anemic 145 horsepower. The plug-in hybrid brings that up to 195 horsepower for a bit more poke, but if you want more grunt beyond that you’ll have to go for the electric version. Three variants of the EV will also be available, ranging from 213 horsepower at the low end to 375 horsepower at the top of the range (so as much power as a Grand Cherokee 4xe, in other words). Stellantis didn’t share how large the battery in the new Compass EV is, but it does tout a WLTP-certified range of 400 miles on a charge. DC fast-charging capability maxes out at a decent 160 kW, with the automaker claiming a 20-to-80% charging time around 30 minutes. Not earth-shattering for those following the EV landscape in recent years, but at least competitive to similarly sized rivals.

But…what about a North American Compass?

Despite earlier understanding and Stellantis’ ambitions to sell a new Jeep Compass in the U.S., the current tariff situation upending the industry seems to be the main factor influencing the automaker’s decision not to sell it here — at least for now. The original plan was to develop and then build the next-generation Compass at the Brampton, Ontario plant, which the company idled in early 2024 (after stopping production of the last-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger) for retooling. The plant was supposed to reopen later this year, but a spokesperson told Car and Driver that the “dynamic environment” has the company reassessing its plans. “As a result, the Company has temporarily paused work on the next-generation Jeep Compass, including activities at the Brampton Assembly Plant.”

You could read that statement to suggest we will, eventually, see a new Compass. On the other hand, the automaker may decide to simply cancel plans to build it in Canada, effectively ensuring we won’t get a next-generation model at all. Right now, the company builds the North American Compass in Toluca, Mexico…which Stellantis also idled for the entire month of April due to the new tariffs. So it’s also unclear how much longer we’ll even get the existing model.

As for the next-generation Compass, European customers are able to order one now, with deliveries set for later this year.