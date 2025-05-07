If You Hated the Chevy Corvette’s Wall of Buttons, You’ll Love the Refreshed 2026 Model

(Images: General Motors | Chevrolet)

Whether you buy a Stingray or a ZR1, the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette lineup has a new interior.

When the C8-generation Corvette launched for the 2020 model year, folks argued about the new car’s cockpit design…after they finished arguing about the switch to a mid-engine layout, that is. That second controversy centered around the wall of buttons running down the car’s center stack, dividing the driver and passenger comparments. Well, fast forward to the upcoming 2026 model year, and Chevrolet addressed the naysayers’ concerns with a substantial interior update removing that wall.

“The cabin of the new 2026 Corvette welcomes both driver and passenger,” the automaker says — a hint at the driving force behind this revamp. Now, the Corvette’s center console is far more conventional, losing that divide that was great for a “driver-focused” cockpit, but did effectively cut the passenger off. This “reimagined” console (there’s another key word that Chevrolet is acting on feedback here), designers ditched the cupholder’s retractable cover and shifting them over a bit, while switching out the old drive mode rotary dial for a more accessible toggle switch. There’s a new wireless charging pad on the right-hand side of the console with its own cover so your phone doesn’t fly off into oblivion (or worse, into you or your passenger) when you’re in a spirited mood. Other nice quality-of-life touches include ambient lighting in the cupholders and real aluminum linings, if you go for the higher-end trims.

While the button wall is gone, Chevy replaced it with a robust-looking grab handle — and your passenger will probably thank the designers for that one.

Some of the functionality from the button wall made its way into a smaller bank of HVAC control switches below the infotainment system. The placement is still a bit inconvenient, particularly for your passenger who has to reach around the grab handle to get to their controls, but what can you do? It’s clear the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette lineup is still markedly focused toward the driver (as it should be, most folks would argue).

Since you don’t have a whack of buttons down the center console taking up space, you know what that enables. That’s right, more screen! The center infotainment display is now dramatically larger at 12.7 inches (up from 8.0), while the digital gauge cluster also grows from 12.0 to 14.0 inches. On the left-hand side, Chevy’s added in another 6.6-inch touchscreen where you can get to driver-specific information like the trip computer, head-up display adjustments or settings for the car’s Performance Traction Management system. Like GM’s other revamps in the past couple years, Chevy also updated the infotainment system itself to an Android-based system with Google built-in apps.

2026 Corvette models get even more customization options

Apart from the ergonomic update getting rid of the button wall, the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette lineup brings more tech and customization changes to the equation as well. Each model now gets a “PTM Pro” mode for the traction control system. That turns off electronic stability control and traction control entirely, but leaves ABS active as well as E-Ray-specific front axle control. A new electrochromic roof is available as an option, with owners able to choose among three different tint settings. E-Ray drivers get another useful update for their existing tech, in that the Charge+ mode button has been relocated to the steering wheel, just below the Z Mode button.

New interior color options also roll out among the plethora of carryover options for the 2026 Corvette lineup. Four new color schemes are available, including Santorini Blue for a more vivid and vibrant atmosphere, or Very Dark Atmosphere…if you want the exact opposite of that. You can even get the brand’s first asymmetrical interior, where you can get Adrenaline Red on the driver’s side and Jet Black on the passenger side. Remember that whole “driver focus” thing I mentioned earlier? This really puts the driver in sharp focus.

Other 2026 Corvette updates

Chevy is introducing a few other styling tweaks or package updates across the lineup, as well. The ZR1’s ZTK package, for exmaple, gets a new brake setup with 10-piston front and 6-piston rear calipers and carbon ceramic discs, which the company says are the largest that have ever been fitted to a production Corvette.

A new asymmetrical exterior center stripe option is available in Edge Red/Carbon Flash, whole all models get the two new exterior color options Chevy showed off with the ZR1 last week: Roswell Green and Silver Blade Metallic. Body color rocker panels now come standard on the E-Ray and are an option on the Z06, while the blue brake calipers that are currently available for the ZR1 will also become an option for E-Ray and Z06.

Pricing isn’t available for any of the 2026 Chevy Corvette lineup, and we don’t know exactly when the next model year is going on sale just yet. With the bulk of the changes now out in the open, though, I suspect we’ll see some movement on that front later this summer or into the fall.