2026 Chevy Corvette Gains a Couple New Hues, While Losing a Fan Favorite

The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette lineup may see some significant updates, while its color palette is also changing.

It’s been more than half a decade since the C8 Chevy Corvette made its debut, and this year is a huge leap forward with the high-performance ZR1 launching this summer. If you’ve been following the lore since the automaker first launched its mid-engined slice of Americana, there should be an even more powerful variant coming in the Corvette ‘Zora’ (more on the history of its namesake here). We’ll know more on that soon enough, but the company did announce a few of the minor changes coming for the 2026 model year — the year we’ll see the C8’s mid-cycle refresh — including two new colors in the available exterior palette.

For the most part, automakers tend to skew conservative with their color choices. After all, that’s what people largely go for…white, black, gray and silver are the four most popular hues, for better or worse. To that end, we do have one of those options with the 2026 Chevy Corvette: Blade Silver Metallic.

It replaces Sea Wolf Gray, appropriately enough, and it definitely does make the Corvette (and particularly the ZR1) look thoroughly sleek and modern. It’s a cool color for people who want to turn heads but still look like they made the grown up decision when buying their six-figure sports car.

What really caught our eye, and is the reason I’m really bringing up Chevy’s color announcement, is the far more vibrant and festive Roswell Green Metallic. Of course, what does “Roswell” bring to mind? It’s an alien hue to the Corvette lineup, and definitely shouts “look at me” even more than the Corvette’s existing color palette does. I typically draw attention to Stellantis’ tendency to release loud colors into its various models — Jeep just revived Mojito, for example — but I don’t think I’m courting any controversy in saying the color shown in the featured photo above looks awesome (at least to me).

Sadly, what GM giveth with one hand it taketh away with the other, in that 2025 will be the last year for Rapid Blue, though the darker Riptide Blue should still be an option, along with other bright options like Torch Red, Sebring Orange and Competition Yellow.

Along with the ZR1’s arrival, spy shots show GM is making a major interior update to the 2026 Chevy Corvette C8 lineup, as well. In doing so, it’s eliminating the “wall” of buttons between the front seats, to which the reaction has been…well, let’s say “mixed” since the C8’s 2019 launch. Based on what’s been spotted in the wild so far, GM’s pulling a similar move to its other recent updates, giving the Corvette a larger infotainment screen and baking some of the functionality into the display, while putting others on a more conventional switch bank below that screen. The Corvette also appears to be getting a supplemental screen to the left of the gauge cluster (similar to Cadillac’s setup), again offloading some of the functions over there, instead of down the center console.

So, in addition to the new colors, the 2026 Corvette lineup should be a more ergonomically satisfying experience, further enhancing its status as the more user-friendly (as well as budget-friendly) option against other exotic supercars on the market. We’ll have to see how the changes actually shake out when we can drive the updated Corvette.

In the meantime, you can actually get some early C8 Corvettes for an absolute bargain if you’re in the market. Some examples with reasonable mileages are available for around $55,000, as Tommy shows in a recent update below: