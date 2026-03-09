Review: Is the Revived 2027 Chevy Bolt a Smash Hit, Or a Swing and a Miss?

(Image: TFL Studios)

Did Chevy knock its resurrected, limited-time Bolt out of the park?

After Chevrolet followed through on bringing us an updated Bolt EV, we’re finally getting the chance to check it out in detail. It may seem a bit of a strange move given the recent demise of the federal EV tax credit, but the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt still holds an important distinction for those still looking to leave internal combustion behind: It’s the cheapest new electric car in America right now.

At just $28,995 to start ($27,600 MSRP plus $1,395 destination), the revived Bolt LT undercuts the Nissan Leaf and the Tesla Model 3/Y in terms of bottom-line figures. That said, you can also spec up your Bolt to carry some impressive features for its price and size, including the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and up to 19.2 kW of A/C Level 2 charging capability. By default, the new Bolt also supports far faster DC charging than the old one, now up to 150 kW, while the onboard NACS port lets you plug in to Tesla’s vaunted Supercharger network. In the video below, Nathan checks out all the updates to Chevy’s most affordable EV.

While it may look relatively the same, the changes to the 2027 Chevy Bolt including a shift in production to GM’s Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas (that point will be relevant in a moment), the overarching theme to this new model is every little thing being a little bit better. While we go through all the details in the video below, the TL;DR version is that the new Bolt rides better, handles just as well, gets better range (262 miles), supports faster charging and brings more standard safety technology and improved Super Cruise capability to the equation.

So, does the 2027 Chevy Bolt miss on any particular point?

Well, the $28,995 starting price point is tempting, though it’s worth noting that’s before some critical options. Super Cruise, for example, is an extra-cost feature on both the LT and the sportier looking RS. Wireless phone charging is also part of a package, as is your charging capability beyond the car’s standard onboard NACS port and dual-level charging cable that supports 110V Level 1 or 240V Level 2 A/C charging up to 7.7 kW. Any more capability than that, and you’ll have to spend some extra to get yourself set up. With everything thrown into your top-spec Bolt RS, pricing gets into the upper-$30,000s, as laid out near the end of our full review video.

On another note: the “revived” Chevy Bolt isn’t sticking around forever. While the Fairfax plant is cranking them out right now, the automaker said right from the off that this will be a “limited run” model. There isn’t a confirmed, precise end date on production just yet, though the general consensus is that we’ll see the brand-new Bolt roll out of Chevy dealerships around mid-2027, if not a little later. From there, the company invested millions to boost Chevy Equinox production, as well as bring the next-generation Buick Envision to market in that 2027-2028 time frame.

Check out more details below: