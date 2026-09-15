These Cars and SUVs Have the Best Shot of Hitting 250,000+ Miles

(Image: Toyota)

Using data from 400 million vehicles, this study estimates which cars, trucks and SUVs have the best chance of hitting the 250K-mile mark.

As cars continuously get more expensive year-over-year, there’s a stronger case out there for getting a long-lasting vehicle. According to a new study from research firm iSeeCars, these are the best cars and SUVs to go for if your main goal is something that will get you to 250,000 miles or more. Spoiler alert: The old adage still holds…if you want a long-lasting car, get a Toyota.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there aren’t too many curveballs in this list from what the anecdotes already told you are the most reliable cars. That said, it’s important to keep in mind that these are approximations of the longest-lasting vehicles based on iSeeCars‘ available data. Hold onto that point for a minute, because there is a big asterisk I’d like to insert into the equation.

The Toyota Sequoia is expensive, but it has also garnered an ironclad reputation for reliability.

Top 25 vehicles most likely to hit 250K miles:

Rank Make and model Chance to reach 250K+ miles 1 Toyota Sequoia 42.3% 2 Lexus LS 38.8% 3 Toyota 4Runner 33.1% 4 Lexus RX Hybrid 28.9% 5 Toyota Tacoma 28.2% 6 Toyota Tundra 25.0% 7 Lexus GX 23.3% 8 Toyota Avalon 23.2% 9 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 20.7% 10 Honda Accord Hybrid 18.5% 11 Honda HR-V 17.6% 12 Lexus IS 17.5% 13 Toyota Avalon Hybrid 17.4% 14 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 17.3% 15 Honda Civic 15.0% 16 Honda Pilot 14.3% 17 Honda Ridgeline 13.7% 18 Acura MDX 13.1% 19 Lexus RX (gas model) 12.8% 20 Honda CR-V 12.7% 21 Acura ILX 12.4% 22 Toyota Highlander 12.3% 23 Chevrolet Suburban 11.6% 24 Toyota Prius 11.5% 25 Toyota Camry Hybrid 11.5%

On average, this study pegs the average car at having a 5.3% change to hit that 250,000-mile mark. iSeeCars analyzed data on more than 395 million vehicles to determine the best models for those focused on long-term ownership with tons of driving over the years. Toyota and Honda absolutely dominate those estimates, with Japanese automakers taking 23 of the top 25 slots overall.

Interestingly, the Chevrolet Suburban and Mercedes-Benz G-Class stand out as the two non-Japanese models likely to make it over the mark. Those can likely be explained by the notion that G-Wagen owners tend to hold onto their cars forever. The Suburban, on the other hand, has been a Swiss Army knife for years, both as family haulers and livery vehicles making thousands of trips over the vehicle’s lifetime.

A possible caveat…

This study’s methodology includes analyzing more than 395 million cars. Each year, average odometer readings for each model based on available data are ran through iSeeCars‘ proprietary model to spit out an estimate for how long vehicles might survive certain mileage thresholds, like 250,000 miles, for example.

Here’s one potential rub as it pertains to Toyota, specifically. The analysis pulls in historical data — it uses past vehicle mileage information to extrapolate how far models will last into the future. That said, Toyota and Lexus have spent the past several years modernizing entire lineups.

No longer does the Toyota Sequoia — the vehicle ranking far above every other vehicle in the list — have a relatively bulletproof V8 or low-frills technological approach. It’s a similar story for the Toyota Tundra, the 4Runner, and the Tacoma, as well as the Lexus RX and GX. New powertrain and software issues tend to be more common issues as of late, and that could skew whatever reliability equation you use downward, at least until some widespread concerns are fully sorted out.

That point is not just to pick on Toyota, either. The industry as a whole is moving at an ever increasing pace with redesigns and tech updates, so we tend to see more problems compared to an era where vehicles like the Sequoia or Nissan Frontier, just to pick two, would sit relatively unchanged for a decade or more.

Another factor into a vehicle’s “likelihood” to make 250,000 miles is the willingness of their owners to actually maintain them — and you can argue owners are more keen to do that if a vehicle is more reliable from the outset. If you buy a car or truck that is a total basket case within the first 100,000 miles, it’s extremely unlikely you’ll keep it around (and pour thousands of dollars into the problem) to keep it going to a quarter-million or beyond.