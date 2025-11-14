2026 Nissan Pathfinder Gets a Fresh Face and Key Tech Upgrades

The updated 2026 Nissan Pathfinder will land at dealerships early next year.

Nissan’s fifth-generation Pathfinder SUV has already been on sale for a few years, so it’s time for a mid-cycle update. The automaker announced a host of changes to its midsize family rig Thursday, including updated fascias, a fresher interior and notable tech upgrades. Beyond today’s press debut, the refreshed Pathfinder will make its public debut at the LA Auto Show next week.

So, what’s on tap for the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder lineup? Fundamentally, the SUV offers the same general trims as before. Those range from the base S through the SV, Rock Creek, SL and Platinum models. Baltic Teal (shown here) joins the color palette as a new exterior option, all models get a new front end design with a more prominent grille, while Platinum models get a new 20-inch wheel design.

All 2026 Nissan Pathfinder models still use the same 3.5-liter V6 engine as before, putting out 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque through a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Looking inside the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder

While the updated Pathfinder may look similar at a glance, more noticeable changes are going on inside. A 12.3-inch touchscreen display now comes as standard fare, as does wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Even sizing up from an 8-inch unit, though, Nissan rejigged the center stack around the HVAC controls to still include physical volume and tuning controls.

A redesigned wireless charger (standard on SL and Platinum and optional on the SV and Rock Creek through ‘Premium’ packages) makes it easier to juice up your smartphone, as well. Maximum power delivery has increased from 5 to 15 watts, while the pad also gets a fan to help prevent your phone from overheating. An equally large 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster now comes standard on the SL grade, and continues to be the default on higher trims.

Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 driver safety suite comes standard across the board. SV and higher trims get ProPilot Assist and adaptive cruise control, which also helps handle acceleration, braking and steering while driving, but is still a hands-on, eyes-on system.

The 360-degree camera system, which is standard on Rock Creek, SL and Platinum trims, also gets a useful upgrade. There are two new camera angles, including an invisible hood view that lets drivers get a better idea what’s going on underneath the vehicle to better position the front wheels. That’s a technology that caught on for off-roading, though it’s still a good angle to have in everyday driving as well (since you probably won’t be taking your Pathfinder onto the Rubicon).

But how much will the new Pathfinder cost?

Now, one thing Nissan did not announce yet is pricing. We should get that information in the next few weeks, but it’s unlikely MSRPs will rise much with the update. Currently, the 2025 Nissan Pathfinder S kicks things off at $38,040, while the Rock Creek comes in at $45,860 and the Platinum tips the scales at $51,010.

If anything, we may see trims rise by a few hundred bucks to account to the tech upgrades.