Ask Nathan: Is Honda Doomed (No More EVs), and How Was the Overland Expo SoCal 2026?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

After killing off their EVs (before they go into production) is this a sign that Honda is in trouble?

Thrills at the 2026 Overland Expo SoCal!

The first question comes partially from a fan wo is wondering, and worried about Honda’s health.

Q: (Paraphrased) I’m worried about Honda after they announced terminating the 0 Program, amongst others.

It’s not that I’m panicking, but there’s a real issue when it comes to what Honda is doing. It really does look like they’re suffering. Getting rid of this car, or all those cars seems like a really bad idea. Is it possible that Honda is in big trouble? I really was looking forward to seeing the SUV version of that UV in action. It was something that would’ve been an awesome replacement for my mother’s CRV. Now it’s going away, and I don’t understand why they really have to do this. There are still plenty of EV’s for sale in the United States. It seems like they’re losing money for nothing.

Am I wrong about this?

— T Myre

This Acura RSX EV is cancelled too…

A: There’s a bit to unload here, but it’s not all doom and gloom for Honda

You have to remember that Honda is thinking long-term. While there is still genuine interest in new EVs, public enthusiasm has cooled compared to just a few years ago. That does not mean Americans have abandoned the idea. Thousands still want electric vehicles. The difference now is that many buyers no longer feel like it is their only option.

In the past couple of years, hybrids and plug-in hybrids have surged in popularity. That shift makes perfect sense. Automakers that build strong hybrid systems tend to enjoy high customer satisfaction and impressive longevity. In many cases, these electrified vehicles prove to be just as durable, if not more so, than their traditional internal-combustion counterparts.

The EV transition will not wipe out the industry, but it will reshape it. Most of the companies investing in EVs will survive, though many are quietly dialing back production targets while the market finds its balance.

You can read more about it (here).

That brings me back to Honda. The company had been preparing to open an entirely new EV plant, a heavily automated facility designed to build next-generation electric vehicles. It represented billions in investment and a bet that EV demand would remain red-hot for years. Instead, Honda chose to shelve the project, at least for now.

That decision does not mean Honda is retreating from electrification. Quite the opposite. If anything, it signals a shift in priorities. Rather than rushing headlong into a massive EV rollout, Honda may focus more heavily on hybrid development in the near term.

At the moment, Honda is one of the few major automakers without a true plug-in hybrid in its lineup. That gap feels temporary. It would not be surprising to see the company introduce a new PHEV, a range-extended EV, or perhaps a clever blend of the two.

Meanwhile, the rest of Honda’s lineup continues to perform well. Sales may not be record-breaking across the board, but the brand remains consistently strong in a crowded market, proof that steady engineering and loyal customers still go a long way.

— N

I think it’s a shame… they looked slick to me.

The last question is far more general. People have asked about the SoCal Overland Expo, which I covered for the past two years.

Q:(Via: Facebook) Info on the SoCal Overland Expo?

Overland Expo SoCal is a large outdoor and automotive adventure event focused on overlanding, vehicle-based travel that mixes off-road driving, camping, and long-distance exploration. It’s essentially part off-road vehicle show, outdoor gear expo, and skills workshop for people who travel and camp with their vehicles.

Where and When

Usually held at the OC Fair & Event Center

Example: the 2026 show runs March 14–15.

(Is it worth $27?)

— Several folks

This is the 2025 Mountain West Overland Expo

A: Overland Expos are our jam.

TFL network, and TFL Studios (which includes The Fast Lane Truck and TFL Offroad) frequently attend major overlanding shows to film vehicles, gear, and trends in the adventure-travel market. The Overland Expo is the big daddy of these events. TFL Offroad has produced multiple videos from Overland Expo West, walking through the event and showcasing unusual camping trucks and expedition rigs.

We regularly cover Overland Expo West (Arizona), Overland Expo Mountain West (Colorado), and this is our second year at Overland Expo SoCal. Given that the Mountain West is in our back yard, it’s the biggest one for TFL Studios.

This year was slightly less busy than 2025 in Costa Mesa, CA (Orange County Fairgrounds). Last year, about 19,000 showed up, but I suspect there’s slightly less this year. Still, it’s a stellar turnout. Vendors, displays and unique RVs where everywhere. There’s plenty of indoor pavilion space, which allows for a lot more shade than some other expos.

It’s a fascinating, but tiring endeavor – if you hope to spend a full day at the event. Two days seems like overkill. Fortunately, they are totally cool if you bring dogs. I would be on alert for hot pavement, which can be painful for sensitive paws. Still, many booths provided free access to dog bowls filled with water, and many had complimentary dog treats. Thus, many puppies will have full bellies by the end of the day.

Food is reasonable, but I would recommend you go toward the outskirts of the event to find shorter lines. Also, parking isn’t free. You will be $15.00 out of pocket, if you park on the premises.

Finally, there’s an onsite camping option, but there’s only a limited amount of space. You can find out more at (this) link.

All in all, it was a great event with lots of see and experience. I recommend coming early and wearing lots of sunblock.

– N

This was my 2025 coverage – which is similar to the 2026 event.