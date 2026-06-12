You Have a Shot At a Free Jeep Wrangler If Your Name Is George Washington

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

Now people won’t just be doing a double-take because your name’s George Washington — they’ll be checking out your new Jeep Wrangler.

The FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and you know what that means. Companies are taking full advantage of the marketing opportunity, and Jeep is no exception. In fact, as a celebration of Team USA and everything America, you can put your name in for a brand new Jeep Wrangler SUV. If your legal name is George Washington, at least.

There is a catch, and it’s not just that your name has to match America’s first president. The U.S. has to actually win the World Cup. If the team finishes “on top of the world” (Jeep’s words), then 100 eligible living Americans legally named George Washington will receive a new Wrangler. Specifically, according to the contest terms, those 100 winners will win a two-door 2026 Wrangler Sport S with an MSRP of $39,685. Jeep will also get to determine the color, package, factory options and “other specifics” of the vehicle, though there is some wiggle room to choose some upgrades and options, at the winners’ cost. Recipients of their free Wrangler will also receive an IRS Form 1099 for the value of the vehicle, so they will have to pay taxes on that amount (naturally).

Jeep’s terms also make it clear that the contest only applies if the US wins by saying: “Promotion items are NOT available if [the US winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup] does not occur.” No pressure, Team USA.

While there is heavy betting action from the American public on the matter, DraftKings (per a post on ESPN) currently places the odds of a USA victory at about 60-to-1, as of June 11.

So, if you happen to be a George Washington reading this post, you can register to throw your name in the ring for a free Wrangler here.

Most of us aren’t, of course, so we can check out this ad by comedian Iliza Shlesinger. Yeah, screw the metric system! ‘Merica! Or something like that.