Take an Early Look At the Next (Electric) BMW M3: The Concept M Neue Klasse

(Images: BMW)

You’re looking at an early take on the performance-minded i3, and the supposed future of BMW M design.

This past generation BMW M3 and M4 were controversial cars, as it came to their design. It looks like that trend will continue into the next generation, too, as the automaker dives even deeper into its Neue Klasse language with its future, all-electric M cars. Enter the Concept M Neue Klasse, which BMW just debuted leading up to this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Now, if you’ve already seen the new i3 sedan, then this M-focused concept isn’t an earth-shattering departure. It’s an evolution of that look with some distinctive tweaks, particularly with the square running lights (or “track lights” as bmw calls them) on both the front and rear fascias. The more aggressive body lines, trim elements, rear diffuser, the punched out rear fenders and decklid and the vibrant Monza Red metallic paint finish also set the M car apart from its standard sibling.

Inside, the Concept M Neue Klasse’s look is relatively minimalist for an electric performance car. Hear me out: Although it does still have the same panoramic screen and center display as the i3 and iX3, the rest of the cockpit is pretty dialed in on the driving. You do get a few more buttons for the M modes and performance-specific settings, that said.

The Bathurst Blue and Berry Red two-tone upholstery pays appropriate homage to the M division, as does the ambient lighting on the dashboard. The concept sports five-point racing harnesses with the M Carbon bucket seats, though the production version will probably get three-point belts (perhaps the harnesses would be an option). The steering wheel, roll bar and door panels also get nubuck leather, which is a type of top-grain leather that’s been sanded to create a more suede or velvet-like feel.

There’s not much available yet as far as technical specs for a production M3 EV (or iM3 or i3 M, however BMW decides to brand it). It will use an 800-volt electrical architecture and pack more than 100-kWh of battery capacity. The BMW M Dynamic Performance Control system will also work for your torque split, as we will certainly be talking about a potent dual-motor setup. BMW also says this M model uses an optimized version of its sixth-generation cylindrical cells that provide “particularly high output” both when powering the electric motors and when charging. The battery itself is structurally integrated with the front and rear axle, so while the car will undoubtedly be heavy, that should help the driving dynamics.

We should know a lot more in the coming months, as BMW reveals the production version of its electric M3 — and moving full steam ahead into a new era of full-on M performance EVs.