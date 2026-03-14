If You’re Feeling Blue, the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rockslide Special Edition Might Be For You

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rockslide is the latest in the “Twelve 4 Twelve” set of special editions.

We’re halfway through a new month, and if you’ve been following Jeep for the past little while, you know what that means: a new special edition! This time, we’re looking at the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rockslide, the fifth run in the brand’s yearlong effort to bring us a whole wack of new limited-run packages. The Rockslide package will be available for $695 in April, and adds a host of aesthetic changes as well a one mechanical upgrade on the Sahara.

By and large, the theme of the Rockslide is gray and blue. You get an Anvil body-color hardtop and grille surround, while Blue Agave side stripes, hood decals and ‘4 Wheel Drive’ graphics round out the exterior changes from your standard models. Inside, the Rockslide brings an Indigo Blue instrument panel surround, center console and door armrest accents, while the Jean Blue seats get some contrast silver stitching. If blue is your hue, this just may be the package for you.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rockslide Special Edition is an option on Wrangler Sahara or Rubicon models, though you get a different piece of extra kit depending on the trim. On the Rubicon, Jeep throws in body-color fender flares. If you get the Sahara (which already has body-color flares), Jeep notes you’ll get a “unique” rock rail, all within that $695 price tag. Now, among Wrangler trims, the Sahara is generally the more street-friendly model so I wonder just how useful an upgrade that might be…but it does at least look cool. This is the first time the Sahara’s gotten factory rock rails since 2017.

Since these are two of the higher-end trims, you’ll also get tinted windows, a Gorilla Glass windshield, heated mirrors, automatic LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and Jeep’s more advanced automatic braking system on Sahara and Rubicon models.

For the truck-inclined, don’t worry, Jeep didn’t leave you out in the cold on this one. There’s also a Gladiator Rockslide, which will also join the order books in April alongside the Wrangler.