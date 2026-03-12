Lucid Addresses Its Lack of Multiple SUVs By Confirming Three New SUVs

Beyond the Gravity, we'll soon get the Earth, the Cosmos and an as-yet unnamed adventure model

(Images: Lucid)

Lucid has major plans for new midsize SUVs, as well as its impending Lunar robotaxi.

While the Air sedan kicked off Lucid’s journey in the electric car space, it’s needed to round things out with multiple SUVs to pull in a wider range of buyers. The three-row Gravity is a step in that direction, but at its investor event in New York, it laid out far more ambitious plans to bring a whole bundle of SUVs into the fold over the coming years.

Leading up to the event, we already knew that a smaller sub-Gravity SUV was on the way. Now, there’s confirmation that SUV will indeed be the Earth, but that’s not all there is to the story. Alongside the “trendsetting” Earth, we’ll have the Cosmos and an unnamed, more rugged SUV offering as well.

In its presentation Thursday, the automaker touted its new Midsize platform as the means to deliver sub-$50,000 vehicles to the market, while keeping range, efficiency, performance and driving dynamics in mind. It also plans to launch a new “Atlas” drive unit, which is smaller, less complex and cheaper to build than the current drive units in the Air and Gravity.

Along its midsize spectrum, Lucid is pitching each of the three models at a different kind of customer. The Cosmos is more of your urban machine with a sleeker profile, while the unnamed SUV moves in the opposite direction, toward more dirt-worthy adventures. The Earth effectively splits the difference, it appears, as a sort of mini-Gravity with what looks like similar styling to its larger sibling.

It wouldn’t be an investor day for an EV maker if Lucid didn’t talk about autonomous vehicles, either. Following up Tesla’s production kickoff for its robotaxi. Lucid also released more details on its two-seater rival called the Lunar. In similar fashion to the Tesla, this model has no steering wheel or pedals — just a single screen that passengers can interact with during their ride.

Dovetailing into the Lunar news, Lucid also covered its partnership with Uber, outlining the final details to deploy these midsize models “at a scale similar to the Gravity program”, which the two companies and Nuro announced at this January’s CES event in Las Vegas.

We’re still lacking more specific details on the Cosmos or the Earth as far as technical specs, styling or production time frame, while the company did say it would also release more details on the third midsize SUV at a later point.