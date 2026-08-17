This Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Brings the Same 795 HP Goodness — It’s Just a Convertible

(Images: Ford)

It’s a supercharged Mustang. It’s a convertible. No wait, it’s both!

In itself, the idea of a crazy powerful, supercharged version of the Ford Mustang is more or less a given these days. The GT500 set that benchmark awhile back, and we’ve gotten even more berserk versions like the Mustang Dark Horse SC and the GTD since. Now, Ford is coming along with another Dark Horse SC, but — this time it’s the convertible version.

Two words come to mind there: “hell” and “yeah”. The 5.2-liter V8 under this droptop’s hood still packs that very same 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque as the coupe. This time around, though, you’ll be able to hear the thunderous symphony of engine and exhaust noise that much more clearly. Or, if you just feel like hitting the road for the weekend cruise, you’ll at least have the knowledge that you can unleash the fury at any given moment you choose.

There are a few concessions you make going from the Dark Horse SC hardtop to the convertible, of course. It’s not meant to be as hardcore a sports car (since you would still get the coupe for that). So, you don’t get the Track Pack as an option, nor do you get the option for a 6-speed manual transmission. Instead, you just get the 7-speed Tremec dual-clutch transmission.

Against the unabashedly hardcore GTD, the Dark Horse SC convertible is, as most convertibles are, all about that street cred. That rear wing, the brakes and the badging give keen-eyed observers a clue that there’s more than meets the eye here, and I’m curious to see when we’ll start seeing these pop up at the local cars and coffee events.

Ford says the Dark Horse SC convertible will be available next spring, with orders opening up in the next few weeks. It’s not clear exactly how much it’ll cost yet, but other convertible Mustang variants cost about $5,000 more than their coupe counterparts. Barring any year-to-year price bumps for the whole Mustang lineup, that means you could see a sticker price around $113,075.