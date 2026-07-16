Hyundai Just Made the Ioniq 5 N *Significantly* Cheaper, If You’re Looking for a Performance EV

(Images: Hyundai)

If you think the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is way too expensive, then this major price reduction may pique your interest.

Hyundai’s N performance division has been working up some hot EVs over the past couple years, including the Ioniq 5 N hatchback and the Ioniq 6 N sedan. While we’ve yet to see the latter make its way to showrooms, there is some good news for folks wanting some serious power for their money: the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N just got a hefty price cut.

“Is that because it’s not selling?”, I hear you ask. You’re probably pretty close if not right on the money, though Hyundai simply said it’s doing this to make “all-electric performance attainable to even more enthusiasts”. Or, at least enthusiasts who were no way, no how going to shell out the $67,800 Hyundai initially asked for its 641-horsepower hatchback.

Now, including destination, that price is down to $61,500 ($59,900 plus a $1,600 destination fee). That’s nothing to sneeze at, as it’s $6,300 you no longer have to pay for the hottest Ioniq 5 N. For this car’s second model year, you also now get a standard NACS port — also a highlight throughout the rest of the Ioniq 5 lineup for 2026 — as well as a dual Level 1 and Level 2 A/C charger and CCS-to-NACS adapters.

Other changes for the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N include 10 selectable options its Drift mode rather than just one, an in-cabin camera for the Forward Attention Warning system that enthusiasts will probably shut off, auto up/down functionality for the rear windows and a new Performance Blue Pearl exterior color.