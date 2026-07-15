The Nissan Altima Is Living on Borrowed Time, But Isn’t Dead Just Yet

(Images: TFL Studios)

Even when the Nissan Altima finally, totally, definitely dies, that energy is going to keep it going for awhile…you know what I’m talking about.

There are a lot of cars out there that have feverishly devoted fanbases. You wouldn’t really expect that from the Nissan Altima, since it’s your everyday ordinary sedan. That’s before it was swept up in the Big Altima Energy phenomenon, which (for better or worse) has kept Nissan’s midsizer in the zeitgeist for years. All things eventually come to an end, though, and we’ve known for awhile the car that popularized the mocking BAE trend has been living on borrowed time. Reports emerged after Chief Product & Planning Officer Ponz Pandikuthira noted the Altima is about to meet its maker.

Except…it’s also not. Speaking to Car and Driver, another Nissan rep confirmed the Altima would in fact stick around a little longer, including for a 2027 model year run. “The Nissan Altima remains an important part of our lineup (put a pin in that), meeting the needs of sedan buyers today. We continue to see strong customer interest, and later this year, we will introduce a 2027 Model Year.”

Here’s the thing: Nissan’s strategy more or less seemed to be sticking all its remaining sedan eggs into the Sentra basket. The new Sentra is larger, more assertively styled, and frankly just better than the old one. Sure, it has an old and underpowered engine, but you know what? So does the Altima. Nissan hasn’t significantly updated its larger sedan since 2022, and it’s since killed off the Maxima and the Versa. Even while sedans like the newer Camry and Accord are up by double digits, the Altima is down 32% year-over-year. So…is it that important?

If anything, it’s sounding at this point that the 2027 Nissan Altima will have a pretty brief production run. In that time, it will almost certainly be a straight carryover, as the automaker seems keen to eke out every last drop of sales volume (including fleets) its long-running sedan can manage before killing it off — something we’ve been expecting since last year.