2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo Brings Retro Touches to the Brand’s Latest Monthly Drop

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

Jeep has a few more special editions to roll out, and this Wrangler Laredo is the latest.

If you’re a Jeep buff, you’ll be intimately familiar with the “Laredo” name, as it’s been used on the brand’s most iconic SUVs for decades. Now, as a modern throwback to the CJ-5s and CJ-7s of the early 1980s, Stellantis announced a new 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo based on the Willys model.

Effectively, the 2027 Wrangler Laredo is a styling package, following up on this year’s Easter Jeep Safari concept and adding special touches to the Willys as the ninth installment of Jeep’s “Twelve 4 Twelve” series, where it’s rolling out a new special edition each month for a full year.

The Laredo gets distinctive exterior touches to set it apart from the others, including bronze elements on the grille, side decals and Laredo hood graphics. It also swaps a hard top for a tan soft-top. On the inside, you get Bison Brown Nappa leather seats with Mayan Gold stitching. And if you really want to go for more of that classic flavor, you can spec the Laredo as either a two-door or a four-door model.

As far as capability goes, the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo gets the same sort of kit as the Willys. That includes BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires like the Rubicon, though here you get a set of bronze-accented beadlock capable wheels. The Xtreme 35 package — adding 35-inch tires, a 4.56 rear axle ratio, a 1-inch lift, upgraded brakes and a host of other goodies like a reinforced hinge gate for the larger spare and wheel flare extensions — also comes as part of the standard feature set with the Laredo.

That’s great, but how much will it cost?

Orders for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo open later this month. If you want one, you’ll have to factor in a couple extra things: the cost of the Laredo upgrade itself and the $2,995 Xtreme 35 package. That’s technically standard on the Laredo, but Jeep’s announcement notes the Laredo package will set you back $1,995 over the Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package. The Xtreme 35 package also forces you into an 8-speed automatic transmission, adding a further $2,500-$3,000 to the baseline price.

Barring any other extra-cost features you pick, that means the base price should be about $53,240 for the two-door model, or $55,620 for the four-door Laredo.