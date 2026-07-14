The Grand Tour Returns on September 4 With New Three-Presenter Lineup

(Image: Amazon Prime)

Following up reports that The Grand Tour would continue, we now know when to expect the next series.

Over the past decade, car enthusiasts the world over have witnessed the end of an era not once, but twice. First, we watched Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May leave BBC’s Top Gear behind to venture out to a whole new adventure: The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime. The original trio packed that show with “One for the Road”, an epic trip to Zimbabwe and Botswana that released in September 2024. Much like we saw with the original trio’s magnum opus, though, The Grand Tour will actually carry on (much like Top Gear did for a few years), with new presenters at the helm. Now, not only do we know who is heading up the next era, but when we can expect the next series.

The Grand Tour will kick off a new run on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 4. YouTubers James Engelsman and Thomas Holland of Throttle House fame are taking up the reins, as is popular trainspotter and TikTok star Francis Bourgeois. Amazon presented the roster for the new season back in February, but now you can mark your calendar for the first episode (and you don’t have much longer to wait, either).

The latest announcement summarizes what you can expect to see: “From crossing the Angolan desert in track cars to exploring Malaysia’s vibrant car culture, before heading to California to test cutting-edge performance cars, Francis, James and Thomas drive the new series into a new era.” It’s a brand-new season, in case you didn’t catch that.

Back in March, Jeremy Clarkson gave his stamp of approval on the new team and what they’re doing, saying on Autocar’s My Week in Cars podcast: “I’ve seen the guys being chosen in the early days, and I’ve seen some of the stuff they’ve been doing. And it’s very, very good.” Top Gear and TGT executive producer Andy Wilman is also still involved with the project, even while the original presenters have moved onto other projects.

This seventh season will run across six episodes, though it’s possible (if not likely) we’ll only be able to see that first episode on September 4. If you don’t already have a Prime subscription, you may be able to sign up for a 30-day trial to check out the new team, and we’ll have another update when the season premieres as well.